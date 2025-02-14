6th Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest returns to Black History and Women’s History Month in New York City.

Group photo: l/r Lois Thompson, Ego Nwodim, Jenna Bush-Hager, Joanna M. Briley, Liv Talley, and MUA Eloria Michelle for BWICLF

Over 30+ Funny Black Women celebrate Black History and Women’s History month using our comedic voices to heal, create safe spaces, and love on our communities.

The Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest was born out of rage! However, we turned our proverbial rage into HILARIOUS PUNCHLINES!” — Joanna M. Briley

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest is back for its 6th annual celebration, taking place from Wednesday, February 26 through Sunday March 2, 2025 across New York City. This year's festival promises to be a side-splitting showcase of over 30+ #FunnyBlackWomen, with performances, workshops, and networking opportunities spread over five days during the last week of Black History Month and the first week of Women’s History Month.The festival kicks off Thursday February 27 at various venues throughout NYC with Grisly Pear Midtown as the headquarters with 7 performances until Sunday March 2 along with Caveat NYC with (5) five shows, Westside Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club Upper Westside (2) two shows as well as Wild East Brewing Co., Friends and Lovers, Otis & Finn Barbershop all in the amazing Brooklyn comedy scene. This year’s talented Headliners are Astoria, Queens favorite comedian Meka Mo and Richmond, VA’s own Patrice DeVeaux. These two phenomenal comedians are internationally traveled and booked yearly. Every comedian in this year’s festival represent the vibrant diversity and comedic brilliance of Black women in the industry and to see them live is a huge privilege.We were recently featured on the Today Show with Jenna & Friends with guest Co-Host Ego Nwodim.BWIC Laff Fest's mission is threefold: Empowerment, Advocacy, and Community. Through workshops, showcases, and networking events, the festival empowers comedians to unlock their full potential, advocates for mental health and wellness outreach and fosters a strong community of support and collaboration.“Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest isn’t just about getting laughs—it’s about lifting each other up.” ~ Joanna M. BrileyDon't miss the opportunity to join us for a week of laughter, empowerment, and community-building at the 6th Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest. Tickets and additional information are available at [www.bwicLaffFest.com].For media inquiries, interview requests, or sponsorship opportunities, please contact:Joanna M. Briley • One FunnySistah Entertainment Joanna@bwicLaffFest.com

Today show intro by Ego Nwodim and Jenna Bush-Hager

