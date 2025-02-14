6th Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest returns to Black History and Women’s History Month in New York City.
Over 30+ Funny Black Women celebrate Black History and Women’s History month using our comedic voices to heal, create safe spaces, and love on our communities.
The festival kicks off Thursday February 27 at various venues throughout NYC with Grisly Pear Midtown as the headquarters with 7 performances until Sunday March 2 along with Caveat NYC with (5) five shows, Westside Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club Upper Westside (2) two shows as well as Wild East Brewing Co., Friends and Lovers, Otis & Finn Barbershop all in the amazing Brooklyn comedy scene. This year’s talented Headliners are Astoria, Queens favorite comedian Meka Mo and Richmond, VA’s own Patrice DeVeaux. These two phenomenal comedians are internationally traveled and booked yearly. Every comedian in this year’s festival represent the vibrant diversity and comedic brilliance of Black women in the industry and to see them live is a huge privilege.
We were recently featured on the Today Show with Jenna & Friends with guest Co-Host Ego Nwodim.
https://www.today.com/video/how-laff-fest-highlights-and-empowers-black-women-in-comedy-231279685593
BWIC Laff Fest's mission is threefold: Empowerment, Advocacy, and Community. Through workshops, showcases, and networking events, the festival empowers comedians to unlock their full potential, advocates for mental health and wellness outreach and fosters a strong community of support and collaboration.
“Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest isn’t just about getting laughs—it’s about lifting each other up.” ~ Joanna M. Briley
Don't miss the opportunity to join us for a week of laughter, empowerment, and community-building at the 6th Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest. Tickets and additional information are available at [www.bwicLaffFest.com].
