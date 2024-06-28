Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest Announces 6th Annual Festival During Black History Month 2025
Black Women in Comedy Laff Festival shares the success of the 5th annual festival and the announcement of their 6th year during Black History Month 2025.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 5th Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest has concluded with resounding success, marking a significant milestone in celebrating the voices and talents of Black women in comedy. From Wednesday, June 19 to Sunday, June 23, 2024, New York City was abuzz with the joyous sounds of laughter, empowerment, and community-building.
We are excited to continue this journey of celebrating and empowering funny Black women in comedy and will be returning to Black History Month for the 6th Annual Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest beginning Wednesday, February 26, 2025 until Saturday, March 1, 2025.
This year’s festival featured over 30+ #FunnyBlackWomen, showcasing their comedic brilliance across various iconic locations during the historic Juneteenth week. The festivities kicked off with an unforgettable Opening Night at Lincoln Center, in collaboration with Suzette Simon and NYLaughs, headlined by the immensely talented Chanel Ali, Ashima Franklin, Vanessa Fraction, and Rita Brent featuring 2023 Best of the Fest winner Cherryann Trinidad and also the founder Joanna M. Briley hosted by Mugga and Leighann Lord.
We are immensely grateful for the support and participation of everyone who made this event a phenomenal success. Your presence and contributions have been instrumental in advancing our mission of Empowerment, Advocacy, and Community.
A special thank you to our newly appointed brand ambassadors, Mugga, Donna Lewis, Starla Heinz, Rita Brent and Ashima Franklin who are committed to uplifting and sharing the initiatives of the BWICLF brand to everyone they encounter.
We also extend our heartfelt gratitude to our sponsors, including Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey, Compassion and Choices, The Bernard Bergreen Foundation, Lois Thompson, and Windy Lawrence, along with Grisly Pear Comedy Club whose generous support has been pivotal in making the BWIC Laff Fest possible. Your commitment to excellence has greatly contributed to the success of this event.
For more information about our ongoing initiatives, upcoming events, and how you can get involved, please visit our website.
Thank you for being a part of this incredible journey.
About Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest:
The Black Women in Comedy Laff Fest is dedicated to showcasing the best, brightest, and funniest Black women from across the diaspora. Through a variety of comedic performances, workshops, and community events, the festival aims to create opportunities for Black women to be seen, heard, and influential in changing the narrative within the comedy industry.
