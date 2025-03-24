MPD Seeks Suspect in Connecticut Avenue Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect who shot two people in Northwest.

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, at approximately 2:54 a.m., Second District officers responded to the 1700 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest for the report of a shooting. The suspect approached a group of individuals and began shooting at them. Two victims were struck by gunfire and the suspect fled the scene. Both victims self-transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in the video below:

https://youtu.be/AfNPuo7QyHQ

CCN: 25041643