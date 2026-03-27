MPD Makes Arrests in 14th Street Robbery
The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.
On Thursday, March 26, 2026, at approximately 10:46 a.m., officers from the Third District responded to the 1500 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for the report of a robbery. The suspect approached the victim from behind, snatched a cell phone from the victim’s hand and fled on foot.
MPD officers arrived quickly on the scene, located the suspect, and placed him under arrest without incident. 34-year-old George Tally Cortez, of Lorton, Virginia, was charged with Robbery (snatch).
CCN: 26039397
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