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MPD Makes Arrests in 14th Street Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in a robbery that occurred in Northwest.

On Thursday, March 26, 2026, at approximately 10:46 a.m., officers from the Third District responded to the 1500 block of 14th Street, Northwest, for the report of a robbery. The suspect approached the victim from behind, snatched a cell phone from the victim’s hand and fled on foot.

MPD officers arrived quickly on the scene, located the suspect, and placed him under arrest without incident. 34-year-old George Tally Cortez, of Lorton, Virginia, was charged with Robbery (snatch).

CCN: 26039397

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MPD Makes Arrests in 14th Street Robbery

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