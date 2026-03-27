Chief of Police Announces Juvenile Curfew Zones

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the establishment of two Juvenile Curfew Zones.

The Juvenile Curfew Second Temporary Amendment Act of 2025 gives the Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department the authority to order a Juvenile Curfew Zone in an area where large groups of youths are gathering or intend to gather in a manner that poses a risk of substantial harm to public safety.

The perimeter of the Navy Yard Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

Interstate 695 and Virginia Avenue, SE from South Capitol Street to 8th Street, SE

To the east:

8th Street, SE from Virginia Avenue to the Anacostia River

To the south:

To the west:

South Capitol Street, SE from the Anacostia River to I-695

The perimeter of the U Street Corridor Juvenile Curfew Zone is as follows:

To the north:

V Street from 13th Street to Vermont Avenue, NW

Vermont Avenue from V Street to Florida Avenue, NW

Florida Avenue from Vermont Avenue to V Street, NW

V Street from Florida Avenue to 7th Street, NW

To the east:

7th Street from V Street to T Street, NW

To the south:

T Street from 7th Street to 13th Street, NW

To the west:

13th Street from T Street to V Street, NW

Both Juvenile Curfew Zones will be in effect from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday, March 27, Saturday, March 28 and Sunday, March 29, 2026.

Within a Juvenile Curfew Zone, persons under 18 are prohibited from gathering in a group of nine (9) or more in any public place or on the premises of any establishment unless engaged in certain exempted activities, which are listed here.

The Metropolitan Police Department reminds the public that a citywide curfew is in effect for all juveniles under 18 beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning.

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