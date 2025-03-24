MPD Searching for Suspects in Defacing Private Property Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects involved in defacing private property (hate/bias) offenses involving Teslas in the District.

In the below offenses, the suspects wrote political hate speech on to the victims’ Tesla vehicles then fled the scene.

• On Sunday, March 2, 2025, at approximately 2:29 p.m., in the 200 block of K Street, Northeast. CCN: 25030232

• On Sunday, March 2, 2025, at approximately 6:15 p.m., in the 3600 block of 11th Street, Northwest. CCN: 25420951

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The male suspect was also involved in the below offenses:

• On Saturday, March 8, 2025, at approximately 8:05 a.m., and on Friday, March 14, 2025, between 12:00 a.m. and 8:06 a.m., in the 600- 700 blocks of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 25037225

• On Sunday, March 9, 2025, at approximately 3:48 p.m., and on Monday, March 10, 2025, at approximately 3:48 p.m., in the 800 block of F Street, Northeast. CCN: 25035129

• On Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at approximately 12:35 p.m., in the 600 block of G Street, Northeast. CCN: 25035658

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating these offenses as potentially being motivated by hate or bias. The designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered. A designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime.

