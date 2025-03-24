Submit Release
MPD Makes Arrest in a Southwest Attempted Armed Robbery

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a man who attempted to rob another man at knifepoint in Southwest.

On Sunday, March 23, 2025, at approximately 3:39 p.m., the suspect demanded money from the victim in the 4600 block of Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Southwest. When the victim refused to give the suspect money, the suspect produced a knife and threatened to stab the victim. The suspect did not obtain any property and was arrested by responding officers. No injuries were reported.

47-year-old Jovaughn Parsons of Northeast, D.C. was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Knife).

CCN: 25041893

