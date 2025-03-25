NEWS RELEASE: HAWAIʻI STATE COMMISSION ON FATHERHOOD ANNOUNCES 2025 AWARDS AND SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

HAWAIʻI STATE COMMISSION ON FATHERHOOD ANNOUNCES

2025 AWARDS AND SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 24, 2025

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i State Commission on Fatherhood (HS-COF) is pleased to announce its 2025 awards and sponsorship opportunities, which recognize and support fathers, businesses and nonprofit organizations dedicated to strengthening families and communities throughout the state. These awards serve to highlight the commission’s commitment to promoting healthy family relationships by underscoring the vital role fathers play in the lives of their children.

Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, April 16, 2025.

Aloha Father of the Year Award

The Aloha Father of the Year Award celebrates outstanding fathers and father figures from various counties and districts who have prioritized their ‘ohana while balancing careers and community involvement. Fathers, as defined by this award, include any male caregivers who exemplify dedication and love for their families. Nominations are now open, and community members are encouraged to recognize inspiring fathers who make a difference.

Parent-Friendly Business of the Year Award

This award recognizes businesses that prioritize the well-being of employees and their families, demonstrating leadership in fostering a supportive work environment and community. Eligible businesses must:

Be in good standing and reputable in the state of Hawai‘i.

Have leadership and policies that emphasize positive and healthy role models.

Make significant contributions to the community or the state of Hawai‘i.

Commit to strengthening families through educational programs or family support initiatives.

Serve as ambassadors of aloha, fostering inclusivity and equity for all.

Sponsorship Award – Up to $1,500 for Nonprofits

The HS-COF is offering financial support to Hawai‘i-based nonprofit organizations that provide programs or services related to fathers. Organizations may apply for funds up to $1,500 to support Father’s Day events, fatherhood programs, or other community initiatives. Funds must be used for non-payroll expenses related to the event or program.

Eligibility and Restrictions:

Organization must be registered as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit operating in the state of Hawai‘i.

Events, programs, or services must be conducted or offered in Hawai‘i.

Awarded funds must be used by October 30, 2025, with preference given to programs taking place by June 30, 2025.

How to Apply:

Complete and sign the application(s) below – by April 16, 2025.

Aloha Father of the Year – click here

Parent-Friendly Business of the Year – click here

Sponsorship Award – click here

Submit applications via email to [email protected] or by mail to:

Hawaiʻi State Commission on Fatherhood Chair / P.O. Box 339 / Honolulu, HI 96809-0339. If mailed, follow-up by email or call 808-550-0080 to confirm receipt.

# # #

For More Information:

Chair, Jeff Esmond

[email protected]

https://humanservices.hawaii.gov/fatherhood/

For Media Inquiries Only:

Amanda Stevens, Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Human Services

[email protected]

About the Commission on Fatherhood

An increasing body of evidence indicates that children are more likely to thrive with the support, guidance and nurturing of both parents. Yet, many children across the country are growing up without fathers. As a result, they may lack appropriate male role models and face greater risks of health, emotional, educational, and behavioral problems during their developmental years. Motivated by a renewed understanding of a father’s vital role in family and community life, the 2003 Hawaiʻi State Legislature established the Commission on Fatherhood through Act 156; in June 2007, Hawaiʻi Act 190 made it permanent.

