VWO and Brainlabs Announce Strategic Partnership to Elevate Digital Experience Optimisation

The collaboration aims to leverage data-driven strategies and advanced experimentation to enhance client success

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VWO, a leading global experience optimisation and experimentation platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Brainlabs, a renowned full-service media agency celebrated for its unique blend of testing, technology, and talent. This collaboration is set to revolutionise digital optimisation by combining VWO's robust experimentation capabilities with Brainlabs' data-driven approach to media planning and buying.Brainlabs, founded in 2012 by Daniel Gilbert - who continues to lead as CEO - has grown into a global agency with offices across Europe, North America, Latin America, and APAC. Remaining proudly independent, the agency is recognized for its high-performance media strategies that deliver measurable and profitable business impact. Leveraging data and technology, Brainlabs crafts bespoke marketing strategies that drive sustained growth for clients across various industries.Through this partnership, VWO and Brainlabs aim to:- Drive value through experimentation in media campaigns: Integrate VWO's advanced A/B testing and multivariate testing capabilities into Brainlabs' media strategies to optimise ad creatives, landing pages, and user experiences.- Leverage data-driven insights: Utilise comprehensive user behaviour analytics to inform decision-making processes ensuring marketing strategies are backed by actionable data.- Deliver measurable business outcomes: Focus on delivering campaigns that meet and exceed client expectations in terms of ROI and business growth."At Brainlabs, we’ve always championed a data-driven, test-and-learn approach to media, and this partnership with VWO allows us to push the boundaries of experimentation even further. By integrating VWO’s advanced optimisation capabilities into our strategies, we’re ensuring our clients not only maximize performance but also stay ahead in an increasingly competitive digital landscape. Together, we’re setting a new standard for media effectiveness." Hannah Davis, Managing Director, CRO at Brainlabs."Partnering with Brainlabs strengthens our mission to empower businesses through a connected suite of products that add tremendous value to their experimentation programs. Brainlabs’ commitment to data-driven marketing and innovative approach complements our platform's capabilities, and we look forward to driving significant value for our clients," said Sparsh Gupta, Co-Founder & CEO of VWO.This partnership reinforces a shared vision of leveraging technology and data to push the boundaries of what's possible in digital marketing. Clients can anticipate enhanced performance, deeper insights, and a more strategic approach to their marketing efforts as a result of this collaboration.About BrainlabsBrainlabs is a new breed of media agency—independent, global, and relentlessly focused on High Performance. Our approach is built on three core pillars: exceptional talent, winning methodologies, and cutting-edge technology. We recruit outstanding people and develop their expertise, organizing them into dedicated Industry teams centered around our clients. These teams craft strategies using real-time data about real people—moving beyond static demographics—and build media plans based on insights, not pre-purchased inventory. Supercharged by our proprietary tech platform, Cortex AI, we accelerate speed-to-impact, delivering smarter, faster, and more effectively than any competitor. To know more, visit us at https://www.brainlabsdigital.com/ About VWOVWO is an experience optimisation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimisation programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalise experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To know more, visit us at https://vwo.com/

