Indonesia’s IT & Tech pioneers to shape the country’s future at digitalCIO 2025

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the wake of numerous pro-tech government policies and a soaring number of venture capitalists, Indonesia’s technology sphere is undergoing a massive paradigm shift. To give a fair idea, it’s estimated that the country’s Information and Communications Technology market will reach $81.21 billion by 2027.In this dynamic era, where CIOs & Tech leaders across sectors are moving fast to maximize digital investments and get on top of the technology wave, Tradepass is bringing the industry’s most focused event, digitalCIO once again to Jakarta on 15 - 16 July 2025.Scheduled to take place at one of the most elegant 5-star hotels - The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan, the two-day event will host Indonesia’s 400+ leading CIOs, IT & Technology leaders from the country’s biggest organisations to discuss and explore the future of Indonesia’s digital realm.To facilitate the same, digitalCIO will navigate through digital leadership, innovation-driven culture, future of connectivity, generative intelligence in the age of AI, omni-experience, evolving from hybrid to multi-cloud, future of IT and many other pressing domains.Following a series of national initiatives including but not limited to the 100 Smart City Movement, e-smart IKM, Go Digital Vision 2020 and Indonesia Broadband Plan (IBP), it’s forecasted that the country’s digital economy will add $150 billion to the GDP by 2025. To further support this projection, the government has launched several tax incentives along with providing a conducive R&D environment for the expansion of digital services.While cultivating a deeper understanding of technology market dynamics and trends, industry luminaries like Sonny Supriyadhi, Chief Data Officer, Maybank Indonesia; Surya Adhi Saputra, Country Digital & Technology Lead for Indonesia, Philippines & Thailand (CIO/ CDTO), Haleon; and Indra S Adillah, Head of ICT, AirAsia will disseminate the latest insights, share visions for the future of ICT innovations and technology adoption whilst engaging in productive discussions to eventually build strategic alliances within Indonesia's vibrant tech ecosystem.These esteemed thought leaders along with 50 other leading voices from the industry will deep dive into the most trending topics like ‘Accelerating the Gen AI revolution’, ‘The evolving Cybersecurity priorities of CIOs’, ‘Optimizing CX’, ‘Leveraging Low-Code Platforms for Accelerated Innovation and Enterprise Agility’, ‘Evolving Governance Structures’, ‘Blockchain Beyond Cryptocurrency’ and many more.While a CIO event is not new to Indonesia, the upcoming event will convene the top technology experts from A-to-Z sectors under one roof, which goes to show the sheer scale of the platform.While talking about his expectations from digitalCIO, Sudhir Ranjan Jena, the CEO of the organizing body – Tradepass stated, “Housing an extremely high number of tech-savvy workface coupled with being one of the top countries in APAC for digital consumption, Indonesia is making huge investments in all areas of ICT including hardware, software and services. Amidst a record high demand for SaaS solutions, cloud computing, analytics, datacentre management, managed services and myriad others, digitalCIO will support Indonesia in closing the gap between solution-seeking organisations and global technology providers.”For more information about the event, log on to: www.digitalciosummit.com About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

