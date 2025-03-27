Women’s Quarterly Launches '40 Over 40' Campaign to Celebrate Women in Business

Women's Quarterly Magazine 40 Over 40 Women in Business Special Edition

A new annual campaign spotlighting bold, brilliant women over 40 who are leading, building, and thriving in their second—and most powerful—chapter.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Quarterly Magazine is proud to announce the launch of its newest initiative: 40 Women Over 40, an annual feature celebrating seasoned women entrepreneurs, executives, and changemakers who are building, leading, and thriving in their second (or third!) act.

Set to debut in a special edition of WQ this fall. The campaign honors women whose wisdom, experience, and resilience have shaped industries, communities, and legacies—many of whom began their journeys long after the world told them they were “too late.”

“I created this to honor the quiet power that comes with age and experience,” said Ilene Carol, founder and publisher of Women’s Quarterly. “There’s this myth that success has an expiration date—but some of the most impactful women I know didn’t step into their purpose until after 40. This campaign is for them.”

The 40 Over 40 special edition will highlight diverse women in business across industries—from tech to wellness, media to education—through thoughtful features, interviews, and photography.

This celebration not only amplifies a demographic often overlooked in media but also reflects Women’s Quarterly Magazine’s core mission: to uplift women of purpose and vision at every stage of life.

🟣 Nominations Now Open

Nominations are open through May 10, 2025, and the featured 40 will be announced in the July digital issue and spotlighted in the January 2026 print edition.

To nominate a woman, visit: https://wqmagazine.com/40-over-40

