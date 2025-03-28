Unseen 2 Unstoppable with Ilene Carol: New Podcast Offers Raw, Real Conversations with Women on Purpose and Power

Unseen 2 Unstoppable with Ilene Carol - Podcast Logo

Publisher Ilene Carol launches a powerful new podcast to spotlight real-life stories of purpose, resilience, and visibility from women who have lived them.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a media space crowded with highlight reels and curated narratives, Unseen 2 Unstoppable with Ilene Carol arrives with a clear mission: to give women space to share what they’ve survived, built, and become—on their own terms.

Launched by publisher and creative visionary Ilene Carol, Unseen 2 Unstoppable is more than a podcast—it’s a living extension of her print platform, Women’s Quarterly Magazine (WQ). The podcast invites listeners into unfiltered, story-rich conversations with women who’ve turned private pain into public purpose. Entrepreneurs, educators, artists, and advocates speak candidly about the moments that changed everything—from starting over to standing up.

But at the core of it all is Carol’s own story, one shaped by personal loss, caregiving, reinvention, and four years of building without a safety net.

“This podcast is the audio version of the magazine—but it’s also my voice,” says Carol. “For years, I gave other women a platform while staying silent about my own burnout. This space allows me to tell the truth, hold space for others, and keep building something that matters—even if I have to do it alone.”

The Story Behind the Mic

Carol began Women’s Quarterly in memory of her sister, who struggled for much of her adult life with mental illness and an eating disorder. The idea for the magazine emerged at the beginning of the pandemic, during a time when women were both hyper-visible and deeply undervalued—online, at home, and in the workplace.

Determined to create something meaningful, Carol poured her skills, creativity, and finances into producing four high-quality issues a year. With no investors or outside funding, she built WQ into a publication that has featured everyday women alongside industry leaders and public figures, gaining readers and praise across the country.

Despite its impact, the magazine has faced challenges behind the scenes—a lack of reciprocal support.

“The women love the magazine,” Carol shares, “but very few support it financially. We promote their stories, build visuals, and post on social, but some won’t even leave a review or buy a single issue. And yet, they go on to book speaking gigs and get more exposure because of it.”

That emotional disconnect—between creation and support, platform and presence—sparked the next evolution.

From Print to Voice: A Shift in Medium, Not Mission

With Unseen 2 Unstoppable with Ilene Carol, she brings the essence of WQ to life through audio, offering a new layer of intimacy and impact. Each episode invites guests to trace their journey: how they started, what life event shifted their path, and what it took to keep going.

There are no gimmicks, no rigid scripts—just conversation rooted in lived experience. One standout guest, Kathryn Starke, spoke about her literacy initiative Tackle Reading, which recently marked its ninth year in partnership with the NFL. Other episodes feature business owners, advocates, and women who’ve never been asked to tell their story out loud—until now.

Episodes center around themes of identity, reinvention, grief, resilience, and visibility. The common thread is that every guest has had to navigate life behind the scenes before stepping into the spotlight.

“So many women I know have been doing the work, but in silence,” Carol says. “This show is for them—and for me. It’s a chance to finally speak up, not to show off, but because I’m done hiding my own truth.”

A Platform Built Without Permission

Carol is no stranger to giving voice to the voiceless. In addition to running WQ, she’s spent the last four years mentoring students across the country—all while caring for her late mother full-time. Much of her work, she explains, was done during sleepless nights, in between hospital visits and phone calls, while still publishing and promoting the stories of others.

“I kept giving. And it didn’t come back,” she says. “But I’m not bitter—I’m clear. This podcast is my way of reclaiming space. I’m not waiting for applause. I’m not waiting for support. I’m speaking anyway.”

It’s that clarity that defines Unseen 2 Unstoppable with Ilene Carol—not just a podcast, but a platform where visibility is no longer a reward for perfection, but a right earned through honesty.

What’s Next for the Platform

Carol plans to continue developing the show into a multimedia extension of The Visibility Series, her brand umbrella that also includes digital essays, personal development tools, and feature articles.

She’s also relaunching the Everyday Woman Cover Contest, WQ’s signature campaign that celebrates unsung heroes through reader nominations and national exposure.

While the future of Women’s Quarterly’s print edition remains uncertain due to a lack of sustained financial support, Carol emphasizes that the mission will continue through digital storytelling, Unseen 2 Unstoppable with Ilene Carol, and her ongoing commitment to creating spaces where women are fully seen and heard.

Now Streaming

Unseen 2 Unstoppable with Ilene Carol is available on Spotify, Amazon Music, and all major platforms. New episodes release weekly.

To learn more, visit: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/unseen2unstoppable or follow @unseen2unstoppable on social media.

Quick Facts:

Podcast Name: Unseen 2 Unstoppable with Ilene Carol

Host & Creator: Ilene Carol

Launch Year: 2025

Format: Interviews & solo episodes

Available on: Spotify, Amazon Music, iHeart Radio, and more

Website: https://creators.spotify.com/pod/show/unseen2unstoppable

Media Contact: media@icemediaent.com

