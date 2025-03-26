Ilene Carol Shares Personal Journey as Caregiver in Powerful New Editorial Honoring Her Late Mother

Ilene Carol shares her personal caregiving journey in an intimate essay reflecting on love, grief, and the unseen weight women often carry.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Media entrepreneur and magazine publisher Ilene Carol is opening up about one of the most transformative experiences of her life: becoming a caregiver for her mother.

In a deeply personal essay, she shares the raw reality, quiet resilience, and spiritual strength it took to walk alongside her mother during her final years and how that experience reshaped her approach to business, leadership, and legacy.

The essay, titled “The Quiet Weight of Caring,” will be featured on the Women’s Quarterly Magazine platform, with future plans to expand its reach through platforms that serve caregivers and women 40+, such as AARP and other national outlets focused on wellness, aging, and mental health.

“No one prepares you for the emotional layers of caregiving. The quiet moments, the guilt, the isolation, the strength you didn’t know you had,” says Ilene Carol. “I wanted to share my story because too many women are navigating this journey in silence. And they need to know they’re not alone.”

The editorial touches on experiences many caregivers will recognize:

The emotional toll of balancing work and care

The unspoken expectations placed on women in families

The legacy-building power of grief

How caregiving shaped her mission to amplify real women’s stories



Ilene Carol, best known as the founder and publisher of Women’s Quarterly Magazine and New League Magazine, has long built platforms that elevate women’s voices, purpose, and impact. During the height of the pandemic, she also mentored college students across the country—while managing caregiving behind the scenes.

Read the Full Essay:

📍 https://wqmagazine.com/the-quiet-weight-of-caring/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.