Pipe17 Launches Strategic Shopify Partnership, Targeting B2B and Enterprise Brands & Retailers

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pipe17, a leading order management provider for brands and retailers, today announced a new strategic partnership with Shopify. This partnership will help Shopify better serve DTC, B2B, and enterprise merchants by simplifying the complexities of omnichannel selling and fulfillment.Through this partnership, Pipe17 enables Shopify Plus merchants by integrating their Shopify omni-channel surfaces (DTC, B2B, and POS) with bidirectional sync capabilities, easily connecting Shopify to marketplaces and sales channels, while ensuring fulfillment channels and critical back office applications work together seamlessly to keep all sources of truth, truthful. Powered by AI, Pipe17 orchestrates order and inventory updates and delivers end-to-end real-time visibility for faster, more reliable operations.Pipe17 provides Shopify merchants with a managed network of hundreds of marketplaces, 3PLs, WMSes, ERPs, Data Lakes, and other critical commerce applications. Merchants use their API keys to seamlessly connect their various accounts with no further connectivity administration required. With this innovative network-centric approach, Pipe17 eliminates operational friction and manual processing of orders, and ensures accurate real-time inventory across all channels, regardless of order volume.“We're pleased to welcome Pipe17 as a strategic partner,” said Dale Traxler, Director, Global Technology Partners at Shopify. “Shopify is dedicated to supporting the complex needs of fast-growing, larger brands and retailers. Pipe17 handles complex order management needs for large brands, and their technology helps merchants scale more easily across new channels."“Just as Shopify simplifies the ability for enterprise-level merchants and retailers to deliver a unified commerce experience to their customers, Pipe17 simplifies the ability for these sellers to connect to their back office and fulfillment providers," said Tim Morse, Senior VP of Partnerships and Business Development at Pipe17. “This partnership will directly help Shopify attract and support even more enterprise and B2B merchants.”Shopify Plus merchants, including brand holding company Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER), have already seen significant results from Pipe17. “Using Pipe17 has saved us millions of dollars in operational costs and allowed us to scale quickly to new channels like TikTok Shop, Amazon and Wayfair," said Kevin Nohl, COO of Aterian. "The simplicity and reliability Pipe17 provides is exactly what we needed to scale efficiently.”Merchants interested in simplifying their order operations and growing their omnichannel presence can learn more about how Pipe17 benefits Shopify merchants and their customers here. Pipe17 Inc. provides AI-Powered Order Operations solutions for modern merchants, wholesalers, and fulfillment service providers. Based in Seattle, Washington, Pipe17’s innovative combination of AI powered order orchestration and end-to-end visibility powered by a tech-enabled partner network of more than 300 selling, fulfillment, and back office partners, lets businesses process more orders from more channels efficiently, dramatically reduce inventory and fulfillment costs, and keep their promises to their customers. Learn more at https://Pipe17.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

