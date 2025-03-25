Bulla and TCS Blockchain driving onchain finance at the Mid-America Trucking Show

Bulla and TCS are leveraging the blockchain to make freight settlement faster TCS Blockchain goes live with settlement solution

The Bulla TCS Blockchain settlement solution is now delivering savings, speed and transparency in trade finance

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bulla Network , an onchain working capital and finance platform and TCS Blockchain , a transportation trade finance provider, will deliver blockchain settlement to the Mid-America Trucking Show, (MATS) , March 27-29, in Louisville, KY. MATS is the largest trucking show in the world, averaging more than 56,000 attendees in recent years.For decades, transportation companies (carriers) have been forced to sell freight invoices to factoring companies to avoid 30-180-day pay terms – often surrendering 30% or more of net revenue just to get paid in 10 days. Since 2024, TCS and Bulla have offered onchain settlement to carriers, providing liquidity in 1-2 business days, up to 90% cheaper than factoring.Why blockchain matters to the $2T+ transportation industry and beyond• Digital Payments: No more waiting 30-180 days, or paying usurious factoring costs• Transparency: Unprecedented transparency in supply chain accounting and reporting• Scalability: Bulla and TCS serve transportation sectors across supply chains, including trucking, ocean, air and railOn March 29, Mike Revy, CEO of Bulla and Todd Ziegler, CEO of TCS will lead a Blockchains <> Supply Chains panel on the Pro Talks main stage, discussing how two multi-trillion-dollar American industries are converging. The panel will be hosted by FinTech.TV and will air on FinTech.TV. A representative from the digital asset trading platform INX will also join the panel.Mike Revy, Bulla CEO said:“We’ve fundamentally changed how financial transactions happen in transportation and will happen in all industries dealing with the factoring problem. There are so many benefits onchain: transaction speed, increased security, better price discovery. You’ll soon see more businesses on blockchain rails to achieve these benefits.”TCS will join MATS at booth #38302, where trucking and logistics companies can signup on site for cheaper and faster onchain settlement. Once onboarded, carriers only need to setup a digital wallet at INX, which acts like a business checking account for freight settlement. Carriers can instantly settle invoices by converting TCS Tokens to U.S. Dollars, with just a few clicks.Todd Ziegler, TCS Blockchain CEO shared:“Great blockchain companies – and FinTech.TV – showing up at MATS, represents a historical convergence of two great industries. The transportation industry has been hit with a ton of faux-tech over the last 10 years. Cheaper and faster settlement – onchain – is real innovation. And it’s a solution supply chain companies deserve, as they truly are the backbone of the North American economy.”

