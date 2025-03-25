New League Magazine Returns with Renewed Mission, ALS Legacy Focus, and Community-Centered Features

Marques Ogden On the Cover of New League Magazine

New League relaunches with features on Kyle Arrington, ALS awareness, and community leaders honoring legacy and impact through storytelling.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New League Magazine, the purpose-driven lifestyle and leadership publication, is proud to announce its official return after a publishing hiatus—launching with a renewed editorial mission, powerful storytelling, and a heartfelt tribute to a father’s legacy.

Created by media entrepreneur and publisher Ilene Carol, New League Magazine was originally launched to highlight community leaders, cultural voices, and influential changemakers outside the spotlight. The relaunch issue will feature Super Bowl champion Kyle Arrington on the cover and reintroduces readers to the magazine’s unique blend of purpose and professionalism.

“New League is personal,” says Ilene Carol, founder and publisher. “It’s inspired by my late father—an Army veteran, government employee, and real estate investor—who lost his battle to ALS in 2006. He taught me that legacy is built in how we serve others. With each issue, we’re honoring his memory by spotlighting stories that give back.”

As part of its renewed mission, New League Magazine will now include a charitable organization in every issue, beginning with a special focus on ALS awareness, advocacy, and resources for families impacted by the disease.

The reboot issue also highlights the voices of two standout individuals recently nominated by their communities:

Sheriff Jeremy McCoy, Yazoo City, MS – recognized for servant leadership and resilience

Crystal Pemberton, founder of The Ruby Teapot – uplifting her local economy through handcrafted entrepreneurship and faith-based empowerment

Past features of New League Magazine have included NFL players like Tyler Sash (now deceased), business and sports voices like Marques Ogden and Marnie Schneider, and internationally acclaimed creative director Todd Anthony Tyler. Future confirmed cover stories include Nigel Barker and Merril Hoge, with a continued emphasis on featuring professionals, veterans, athletes, and everyday leaders who embody impact and integrity.

About Ilene Carol

Ilene Carol is a multi-platform media entrepreneur, speaker, and legacy-builder whose work spans publishing, podcasting, and social impact. As the founder of New League Magazine and Women’s Quarterly Magazine, she amplifies real stories of purpose, leadership, and resilience—often rooted in family legacy and community service.

About New League Magazine

New League Magazine is a quarterly publication focused on legacy, leadership, and life purpose. Through powerful cover stories and community-driven features, NL highlights athletes, entrepreneurs, veterans, and changemakers from across the U.S. The publication now includes an ALS awareness spotlight in every issue, honoring the memory of Ilene Carol’s late father and all those affected by the disease.

