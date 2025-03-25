"Marengo" Cir 1800 Plantation Home on 127± Ac in Spotsylvania County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg
"Marengo"--127 +/- Acres w/Historic Home, Outbuildings (Guest House, Garages, Carriage House, etc.), Pool, Pond & More Set for Auction
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of "Marengo" - a circa 1800 4BR/3BA historic home with several outbuildings, swimming pool and more on 127 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA ”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of "Marengo" -- a circa 1800 4 BR/3 BA historic home with several outbuildings/apartment, swimming pool and more on 127 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

“A rare opportunity awaits a new owner to buy this historic home on a rarely offered tract of 127 acres of land,” said Nicholls. “This home can be occupied immediately and personalized at the new owner's leisure. Don’t miss this chance to make it yours.”
“The majestic property is centrally located off of Rt. 2, 1.5 miles to Rts. 2/17 @ New Post, 7 miles to Spotsylvania Regional Hospital, 7.5 miles to Rt. 1, 8 miles to I-95, 8.5 miles to University of Mary Washington, 10 miles to Mary Washington Hospital, and only a short drive to Richmond, Northern Neck & Northern Virginia,” said Tony Wilson, auction marketing coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Tuesday, April 29, 2025 at 5:00 PM EDT
2125 Marengo Plantation Ln., Spotsylvania, VA
22580 & 9201 Thornton Rolling Rd., Fredericksburg, VA 22408
4 BR/3 BA historic home on 127.49 +/- mostly wooded acres in Spotsylvania County, VA
• This home measures 4,136 +/- finished sf. and features an eat-in gourmet kitchen w/vaulted ceiling & beams (all stainless appliances convey), formal living room, formal dining room, family room, large foyer w/wrap-around staircase entry, 3 season room w/brick floor, mud/laundry room (washer/dryer convey), unfinished basement (approx. 558 +/- sf.), attic. This majestic home has many upgrades & renovations while maintaining its historic charm.
• Original pine flooring on main level & half of 2nd level; carpet in owner's suite; ceramic tile flooring in kitchen, upstairs bathroom & owner's suite bathroom
• Heating: gas furnace/heat pump; Cooling: heat pump; 5 fireplaces (2 bedrooms, dining room, formal living room & family room/den); underground propane tank
• Well & conventional gravity flow septic system; gas tankless water heater
• 8'x16' covered front porch; brick walkways & patio; asphalt & gravel driveway; pool fencing, partial rear yard fencing & fencing around home (vinyl)
• In ground swimming pool (recently replaced pump) & pool house w/fencing
• Detached 3 bay vinyl sided garage w/upstairs 1 BR apartment w/kitchen (stove, refrigerator & microwave), washer/dryer & separate meter base; Detached 3 bay workshop w/upper level studio/office & separate meter base; Detached 1 bay garage/carriage house w/heater & upper level storage
• Farm pond
• Ingress & Egress off 2 roads (Marengo Plantation Ln. (Rt. 2) & Thornton Rolling Road (330' +/- of frontage)
• Other Features: whole house generator; gourmet kitchen w/upgraded appliances; granite countertops in bathrooms; recently renovated owner's suite bathroom; tons of storage space throughout home & other buildings; refrigerator & kegerator in 3 season room; amazing relic hunting and wildlife on this property!!
For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson (540) 748-1359 visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 55 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540 748 1359
info@nichollsauction.com
