"Marengo" Cir 1800 Plantation Home on 127± Ac in Spotsylvania County, VA Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

"Marengo"--127 +/- Acres w/Historic Home, Outbuildings (Guest House, Garages, Carriage House, etc.), Pool, Pond & More Set for Auction

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of "Marengo" - a circa 1800 4BR/3BA historic home with several outbuildings, swimming pool and more on 127 +/- Acres in Spotsylvania County, VA ” — John Nicholls

