Puerto Rico Triumphs in Real Madrid Foundation Solidarity Golf Circuit

Puerto Rico and Spain teams as they kickoff the tournament on day #1. Both team celebrating the victory of Team Puerto Rico, an amazing display of sportsmanship and new friendships. The legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper, Iker Casillas and international urban singer, Lenny Tavárez.

The Puerto Rican Team Secured a Memorable Victory in a Ryder Cup-Style Tournament Against Spain

The passion and commitment shown by all participants perfectly reflect the values the Foundation promotes. Congratulations to the Puerto Rican team for their well-deserved victory.” — Javier Varela

RIO GRANDE, PUERTO RICO, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- It was an unforgettable celebration of golf, sportsmanship, and philanthropy at the iconic Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort, where the Puerto Rican team emerged victorious against Spain in the prestigious Real Madrid Foundation Solidarity Golf Circuit. The two-day event, held on Thursday, March 20th, and Friday, March 21st, concluded with a thrilling victory for the local team in a Ryder Cup-style competition.The Puerto Rican team was represented by a remarkable lineup of talented players, including renowned urban singer Lenny Tavárez and his sister, Michelle González Tavárez, a former Olympian who represented Puerto Rico in basketball at the Tokyo 2020. Their exceptional teamwork and skill, alongside other outstanding local golfers, led the Puerto Rican team to clinch the coveted title.The Spanish team featured a star-studded roster including former FC Barcelona star Aleix Vidal, celebrated former Spanish soccer player Jaime Astrain, and beloved TV presenter and model Liz Emiliano, who traveled from Spain to join the friendly but fiercely competitive matches. The competition unfolded over two days on Rio Mar’s acclaimed Ocean Course, a breathtaking venue designed by world-famous golf architects Tom and George Fazio.Friday evening, the victory celebration reached its peak with an elegant VIP cocktail party at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar. Hosted by popular Puerto Rican TV personality Jaime Mayol, the event featured the official trophy presentation to the winning Puerto Rican team and heartfelt acknowledgments of both teams’ sportsmanship and efforts.One of the evening’s highlights was the memorabilia auctions. The silent auction featured unique sports memorabilia such as a tennis racket signed by Spanish legend Rafael Nadal, a jersey autographed by soccer star Toni Kroos, and exclusive hotel stays at Wyndham Grand Rio Mar and Palmas del Mar resorts. Adding even more excitement, guests participated in a spirited live auction featuring gloves, shoes, and an autographed jersey from legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who personally handed these valuable items to the winning bidders, creating unforgettable moments.Guests and players alike danced and celebrated into the night to the captivating rhythms of the Philharmonic Orchestra of Cuco Peña, turning the memorable evening into a vibrant tribute to sports, solidarity, and Puerto Rican hospitality.Javier Varela, Sports Golf Director for the Real Madrid Foundation, said: "We are delighted with the success of the Real Madrid Foundation Solidarity Golf Circuit in Puerto Rico. The passion and commitment shown by all participants perfectly reflect the values the Foundation promotes. Congratulations to the Puerto Rican team for their well-deserved victory, and our deepest gratitude to everyone who made this event possible, contributing to our mission of fostering sports and education among young people."All proceeds from the tournament and auctions will directly support the Real Madrid Foundation, dedicated to promoting youth participation in sports globally, inspiring teamwork, respect, social integration, and education for thousands of children and adolescents worldwide.Amadeo Zarzosa, General Manager of Wyndham Grand Rio Mar proudly remarked: “We were honored to welcome such extraordinary guests, including celebrities, legendary athletes, and distinguished personalities from both Puerto Rico and Spain. Congratulations to the Puerto Rican team on their remarkable victory. Hosting this prestigious event aligns perfectly with our vision of uniting communities through sport and solidarity, showcasing the unparalleled beauty and hospitality of Puerto Rico.”This year’s Real Madrid Foundation Solidarity Golf Circuit in Puerto Rico was organized in collaboration between Metódika Eventos and the local production house Wanabi Puerto Rico. Jean Paul Polo, Chief Creative Officer said: “At Wanabi, we're incredibly proud to have collaborated on this historic event. Seeing our local talent shine alongside international sports legends and celebrities while supporting such an impactful cause has been truly inspiring. Congratulations to Team Puerto Rico and our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this unforgettable experience possible.” The event also had generous support from multiple local brands like Encore and Supermercados Econo.About Wyndham Grand Rio Mar:Nestled between El Yunque National Rainforest and pristine oceanfront beaches, Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort offers an unmatched luxury Caribbean experience with world-class golf courses, premier accommodations, exquisite dining, and the warmth of genuine Puerto Rican hospitality.About the Real Madrid Foundation:The Real Madrid Foundation fosters sports and educational programs worldwide, emphasizing values such as respect, teamwork, and social responsibility to positively impact children and youth globally through the universal power of sport.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.