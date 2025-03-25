Women’s Quarterly Magazine Relaunches 'Everyday Woman' Cover Contest to Spotlight Real Women Making Impact

Past Winners of the Women's Quarterly Magazine Everyday Woman Cover Contest

Nominate a woman making a difference in her community, career, or family. She could be featured on the cover of Women’s Quarterly Magazine

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Women’s Quarterly Magazine (WQ) is proud to announce the return of its beloved “Everyday Woman” cover contest, a nationwide call to recognize and elevate the stories of women making powerful contributions in their communities—often behind the scenes and outside the spotlight.

Originally launched during WQ’s early print years, the contest offered real women the opportunity to grace the cover of a nationally distributed lifestyle magazine. Now, in honor of the magazine’s four-year print anniversary, WQ is relaunching the initiative with an open nomination format to spotlight even more unsung heroines.

“Some of the most powerful women I’ve ever met aren’t on stages—they’re in classrooms, boardrooms, kitchens, and communities changing lives,” says Ilene Carol, founder and publisher of Women’s Quarterly Magazine. “This contest is about recognizing the resilience, leadership, and legacy of women who might not seek the spotlight—but absolutely deserve it.”

The contest’s first-ever winner, Kathryn Starke of Richmond, VA, is a former teacher turned literacy consultant, publisher, and founder of Creative Minds Publishing. Through her Tackle Reading initiative—now in partnership with the NFL—Starke has brought professional athletes into schools across the country every March to promote literacy in underserved communities. This year marks Tackle Reading’s ninth anniversary, with Hall of Famer Isaac Bruce joining as a featured guest.

How to Nominate an “Everyday Woman”

Visit: https://wqmagazine.com/nominate

Nominations are now open for women who embody strength, impact, and purpose in their communities.

🗓️ Deadline to submit: May 10, 2025

🏆 Winner(s) will be announced in the July 2025 issue of Women’s Quarterly Magazine.

About Ilene Carol

Ilene Carol is a media entrepreneur, speaker, and advocate for women’s mental health and empowerment. As the founder and publisher of Women’s Quarterly Magazine, she leads with legacy, amplifying stories that often go untold. Her work spans publishing, podcasting, and community-building platforms that are reshaping the narrative around womanhood, purpose, and success.

About Women’s Quarterly Magazine

Women’s Quarterly Magazine is a women-led lifestyle publication committed to elevating the voices of real women in real-time. Originally launched online in 2016, the print edition debuted in 2021 and continues to shine a spotlight on cultural changemakers, entrepreneurs, and creatives shaping the future. Created in memory of the founder’s sister, WQ is grounded in compassion, culture, and community.

Women's Quarterly Magazine Everyday Woman Contest

