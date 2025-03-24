Daily Session Report for Monday, March 24, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
March 24, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 3:35 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of
former member Honorable Jerry A Stern. of Blair County.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 754, Printer’s Number 778
· House Bill 754, Printer's Number 778 as amended by Amendment A00148
· House Bill 797, Printer’s Number 821
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
|
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed
|
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Amended
|
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
|
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed
|
From Gaming Oversight Reported as Committed
|
From Gaming Oversight Reported as Amended
|
From Rules Re-Reported as Amended
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Referred to the Rules Committee:
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution recognizing the service of the Honorable Jerry A. Stern, an 11-term former member of the House of Representatives, and expressing condolences upon his death on December 11, 2024, in Martinsburg, Blair County, at 69 years of age.
|
202-0
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
