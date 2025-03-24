Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, March 24, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 24, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:35 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of

former member Honorable Jerry A Stern. of Blair County.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 754, Printer’s Number 778

·         House Bill 754, Printer's Number 778 as amended by Amendment A00148

·         House Bill 797, Printer’s Number 821

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 103

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Amended

HB 118

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 159

From Game and Fisheries Reported as Committed

HB 372

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Amended

HB 410

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 923

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed

HR 52

From Gaming Oversight Reported as Committed

HR 60

From Gaming Oversight Reported as Amended

HR 117

From Rules Re-Reported as Amended

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Referred to the Rules Committee:

 

HR 117

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 129

A Resolution recognizing the service of the Honorable Jerry A. Stern, an 11-term former member of the House of Representatives, and expressing condolences upon his death on December 11, 2024, in Martinsburg, Blair County, at 69 years of age.    

202-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, March 25, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

