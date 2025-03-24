Daily Session Report for Monday, March 24, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

March 24, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 3:35 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Madsen.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of

former member Honorable Jerry A Stern. of Blair County.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 754, Printer’s Number 778

· House Bill 754, Printer's Number 778 as amended by Amendment A00148

· House Bill 797, Printer’s Number 821

Communications Received From the Senate

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

Bills Referred

Bills Recommitted

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Referred to the Rules Committee:

HR 117

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 129 A Resolution recognizing the service of the Honorable Jerry A. Stern, an 11-term former member of the House of Representatives, and expressing condolences upon his death on December 11, 2024, in Martinsburg, Blair County, at 69 years of age. 202-0

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.