U.S. Chamber, Greater Mankato Growth Host U.S. Representative Brad Finstad for Roundtable on Tax Reform

MANKATO, MN – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and Greater Mankato Growth recently hosted U.S. Representative Brad Finstad (R-MN-01) for a roundtable discussion in Mankato, Minnesota with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Brad Finstad is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 1st District of Minnesota will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

"Congressman Finstad’s continued advocacy for pro-growth tax reform is crucial for the continued prosperity and stability of American businesses and workers,” said John Kirchner, Vice President of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “The U.S. Chamber of Commerce thanks Congressman Finstad for his tireless work to reduce the tax burden on families and businesses across the country.”

“Today’s roundtable was a great opportunity to hear firsthand from southern Minnesota job creators about the tough reality they will face if the deductions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act are allowed to expire”, said Congressman Finstad. “I have worked to make sure the business community has a seat at the table in Washington, and it’s valuable conversations like those that we had today, which will help us achieve truly meaningful, pro-growth tax policy by extending the Trump tax cuts.”

“Congress has a unique opportunity to support small businesses and avoid a massive tax increase by extending the TCJA as enacted in 2017,” said Andy Wilke, Executive Vice President of Greater Mankato Growth. “Tax policy is a key component to ensuring the American businesses remain competitive on a global stage, this is particularly true in southern Minnesota, part of the GreenSeam, where agriculture and manufacturing are two of the largest industries. We appreciate Congressman Brad Finstad’s support for competitive, pro-growth tax policy, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce for their dedication to advocating for businesses throughout the United States.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

