U.S. Chamber Hosts U.S. Representative Mark Alford for Roundtable on Tax Reform

FAYETTE, MO – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce recently hosted U.S. Representative Mark Alford (R-MO-04) for a roundtable discussion in Fayette, Missouri with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Mark Alford is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 4th District of Missouri will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

“The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Alford for working tirelessly for his community and ensuring Americans everywhere continue to benefit from the pro-growth provisions enacted as part of the TCJA,” said Rodney Davis, Head of Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. “Americans want growth, and by taking the tax reform conversation outside Washington, D.C., Congressman Alford is once again demonstrating his commitment to the workers, families, and businesses of Missouri’s 4th District and across America.”

“The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act unleashed a period of expansive economic growth and domestic investment, which led to far-reaching wage increases and job creation,” said Congressman Alford. “I was proud to convene this roundtable with constituent small businesses to hear about the devastating impact inaction from Congress would have on them and their workers, as well as how we can enhance the Trump tax cuts to help small businesses thrive. I appreciate the U.S. Chamber for facilitating this critical discussion. We will continue working to ensure Missouri’s hardworking families and job creators are not hit with the largest tax hike in American history.”

“I want to thank the congressman for coming and allowing us to show off our place of business. We're a fourth-generation hardwood sauna here in Fayette and we love showing off what we do,” said Bucky Pescaglia, President of Missouri Pacific Lumber. “Our products are exported all over the world and we need to have a good voice in Washington D.C. that is listening to us. What an opportunity it was today to have him here and share with the community some of the things that keep us awake at night. Renewal of the tax cuts are extremely important to every small business. It’s the only way we can compete, not only with other businesses, but with international business. The tax rates are a huge factor in that, and the estate taxes also in that same. So, I appreciate his support.”

The U.S. Chamber’s tax roundtables are the latest effort in its Growing America’s Future campaign, an education and advocacy blitz in support of maintaining a pro-growth tax code to foster a robust U.S. economy that benefits all Americans. These events will continue over the coming months in communities across the country.

