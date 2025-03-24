U.S. Chamber, Henry County Chamber Host U.S. Representative Mike Collins for Roundtable on Tax Reform

MCDONOUGH, GA – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Henry County Chamber recently hosted U.S. Representative Mike Collins (R-GA-10) for a roundtable discussion in McDonough, Georgia with local business leaders on the need to extend pro-growth business tax provisions before portions of President Trump’s 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) expire at the end of the year. Doing so will create new opportunities for American workers and businesses to thrive.

Absent Congressional action, the country will see the largest automatic tax increase in American history. U.S. Representative Mike Collins is on the frontlines, working to ensure that the constituents of the 10th District of Georgia will not face this massive tax increase at the end of 2025.

"The U.S. Chamber thanks Congressman Mike Collins for his leadership in ensuring that the pro-growth policies enacted in the TCJA continue to benefit all Americans," said Moore Hallmark, Vice President and Managing Director of Regional Government Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "All policy is local, and by taking the conversation around tax reform outside of Washington, DC, and directly to McDonough is a testament to his commitment to advocating for families and businesses throughout Georgia's 10th congressional district."

“It was great to hear from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, Henry County Chamber of Commerce and small business leaders on what Congress can do to help supercharge their local economy. As a small business owner, I’ve seen first-hand how the current tax and regulatory environment can cripple businesses,” said Congressman Collins. “We need to deliver tax cuts that fuel economic growth, and get rid of the needless regulations that are holding our businesses back and costing consumers thousands each year. The extension of the Trump Tax Cuts will deliver one of the largest tax cuts in American history, help small businesses grow and prosper, and prevent a tax hike while our national still recovers from Biden’s inflation. I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues to get these tax cuts across the finish line for Henry County and our country.”

“I appreciate Congressman Collins taking the time to listen and hear from members of the Henry County Chamber,” said Joseph Henning, President of the Henry County Chamber of Commerce. “The conversation provided insight into how employers and entrepreneurs are impacted by the uncertainty. To continue growing our region and nation’s economy, we must continue to have conversations like these that share information.”