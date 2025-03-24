Official Visit of Togolese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad Robert Dussey, 23 to 25 March 2025

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad of the Republic of Togo Robert Dussey, who is on an Official Visit to Singapore from 23 to 25 March 2025, called on and was hosted to lunch by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan on 24 March 2025. The Ministers reaffirmed the friendly ties between Singapore and Togo and discussed ways to expand cooperation.

Minister Balakrishnan and Minister Dussey reaffirmed the shared commitment by both countries to work together on common concerns and the strengthening of the rules-based international order. Minister Dussey and Minister Balakrishnan also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Bilateral Consultations, which will allow Singapore and Togo to regularly review and explore new areas of cooperation, and exchange views on regional and international developments.

Minister Dussey departs Singapore on 25 March 2025.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

24 MARCH 2025