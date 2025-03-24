Working Visit of Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, from 24 to 27 March 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat will make a working visit to Beijing, the People’s Republic of China, from 24 to 27 March 2025. During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister Heng will meet senior Central and local leaders. Deputy Prime Minister Heng’s visit reaffirms the longstanding, multifaceted, and strong relations between Singapore and China, as both countries mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng will officiate the Zaobao Online 30th Anniversary Launch event, and participate in a dialogue session focusing on how countries could work together on our shared challenges relating to ageing. Deputy Prime Minister Heng, who chairs the National Research Foundation, will also speak at the Zhongguancun Forum, which focuses on facilitating international collaborations on innovation and enterprise (I&E). In addition, Deputy Prime Minister Heng will engage personalities from the finance, business, innovation, medical, and cultural sectors.

Deputy Prime Minister Heng will be accompanied by Mrs Heng and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, National Research Foundation, National Heritage Board, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

. . . . .

PRIME MINISTER’S OFFICE

SINGAPORE

24 MARCH 2025