SABESP ANNOUNCES 4Q24 RESULTS

SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP (B3: SBSP3; NYSE: SBS), one of the largest water and sewage services providers in the world, announces today its fourth quarter of 2024 results.Adjusted EBITDA totaled R$ 11,339 million in 2024 (+19% vs. R$ 9,541 million in 2023) with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 52% (vs. 48% in 2023). The main pillars for its growth were i) higher revenue from the tariff increase and growth in the number of new connections; ii) personnel, from the 2023 Voluntary Termination Plan (“VTP”); iii) fixed costs dilution from volume growth.Reported EBITDA totaled R$ 18,187 million (+99% vs. R$ 9,137 million in 2023) driven by the aforementioned drivers plus the financial asset bifurcation recorded in 3Q24.Reported Net Income reached R$ 9,580 million in 2024 (+172% vs. R$ 3,524 million in 2023). Excluding non-recurring effects, construction margin and the financial asset bifurcation, Adjusted Net Income was R$ 5,174 million in 2024 (+37% vs. R$ 3,790 million in 2023).In 4Q24, Adjusted EBITDA was R$ 2,999 million (+4.1% vs. 4Q23), reaching an adjusted margin of 54% (vs. 53% in 4Q23). The Reported EBITDA for the same period totaled R$ 2,294 million (-22% vs. 4Q23), mainly due to the severance accrual for the 2024 Voluntary Termination Plan carried out in the quarter.Reported Net Income was R$ 1,435 million in 4Q24 (+21.0% vs. 4Q23). Excluding non-recurring effects, Adjusted Net Income totaled R$ 1,900 million (+64% vs. 4Q23).The complete version of the release is available at the Company’s website: ri.sabesp.com.br/en/

