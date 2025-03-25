Wonderland Amusements’ Alice Pinball Kickstarter Flips Past $500K in First 24 Hours

Pinball prototype visual1 In-situ

The company celebrates by announcing the reward delivery is guaranteed.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wonderland Amusements’ debut product, Alice Goes to Wonderland, is proving there’s massive demand for real mechanical pinball at home. The Kickstarter campaign smashed its $100,000 funding goal in less than two minutes and surpassed $500,000 within 24 hours, making it one of the biggest home arcade crowdfunding launches to date.Designed by the creative team behind Arcade1Up, Alice Goes to Wonderland delivers an authentic mechanical pinball experience at an affordable price, starting at $849, with a scaled-down form factor perfect for home arcades. The game features fully mechanical flippers, ramps, pop bumpers, and multiball, plus integrated quests, custom animation, and original music to enhance gameplay.With over 40 years of product development experience and millions of units sold, the Wonderland Amusements team is bringing their expertise to pinball, ensuring Alice Goes to Wonderland is a high-quality, fully supported home pinball experience.The Kickstarter campaign is live now through April 10, 2025. Thanks to a reward delivery guarantee* (details below) backers can confidently secure their discounted units or explore various add-ons and collector’s editions.The Alice Goes to Wonderland home pinball machine will ship to North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), the team is actively looking for local distribution partners for other territories.First Public Hands-On Opportunity at WonderConFans eager to see Alice Goes to Wonderland in action will have their first public opportunity at WonderCon 2025 in Anaheim, CA (March 28-30, Booth #268 ). Wonderland Amusements will be on-site showcasing the latest prototype, answering questions, and celebrating the game’s Kickstarter success.Media and Influencers are invited to book an appointment, skip the line and be one of the firsts to put their hands on the machine: marc@xogoconsulting.comBack the campaign here:*About the reward delivery guaranteeAt Wonderland Amusements, we stand behind our commitment to delivering high-quality pinball machines to our backers. We know that some people have concerns about crowdfunding, so we want to make this simple:We guarantee that "Alice Goes to Wonderland" Pinball Kickstarter Rewards will ship within 12 months of the campaign’s close. If we don’t deliver your reward by that date, you may request a full refund.This guarantee is in addition to our one-year limited warranty, which covers any defects or issues after your machine arrives.***About Wonderland AmusementsFounded in 2024, Wonderland Amusements is dedicated to redefining the home arcade experience by creating high-quality, affordable mechanical pinball machines and beyond. Led by the creative minds behind iconic products like the Arcade1Up lineup and the Infinity Game Table, Wonderland Amusements focuses on capturing the true essence of pinball—blending authentic mechanical action with modern technology. Our mission is to make the excitement of classic gaming accessible to a new generation, bringing the magic of the arcade into homes everywhere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.