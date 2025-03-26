NEOX Networks Expands Footprint to North America and Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

New Theater Extends NEOX Network Visibility Solutions to US Enterprises, Service Providers, and Federal, State, and Local Governments.

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEOX Networks, Inc. , a leading provider of IT and OT Observability and Security Solutions, is excited to announce its expansion into North America with the opening of a new office in Santa Clara, California, situated in the heart of Silicon Valley. As part of this strategic move, NEOX is also pleased to introduce Nadeem Zahid as the company’s new Chief Operating Officer (COO) for the North American region. In addition to his role as COO, Nadeem will serve as the interim Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, working alongside Dr. Erdal Ozkaya, who continues in his role as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the newly established North American division.Founded in 2013 in Germany, the parent company, NEOX Networks GmbH has built a strong reputation as a provider of Network Visibility solutions. Over the years, the company has expanded its portfolio to include Network TAPs, Packet Brokers, Packet Capture Appliances, and Packet Processing and TLS/SSL Visibility Appliances for IT NetOps and SecOps in data centers and multi-cloud environments. NEOX’s solutions enable organizations to ensure both the security and performance of their IT and OT infrastructures, providing critical tools for application monitoring, network troubleshooting, end-user experience management, service downtime reduction, threat hunting, forensics, and compliance.With a global presence across industries such as manufacturing, transportation, energy, utilities, financial services, telecommunications, defense, and government, NEOX’s products help businesses ensure continuity and operational efficiency.Timur Ozcan, CEO of NEOX Networks, shared his excitement about the company’s growth:“I’m thrilled to see NEOX continue to mature and extend its reach into North America. We are eager to bring the same level of service to North American enterprises, telcos, and government entities that we’ve been delivering to our European customers. German technology is known for its precision and excellence, and we’re excited to offer the innovation and value that NEOX represents to benefit our North American customers.”Nadeem Zahid, a highly respected industry veteran with over 26 years of experience in networking, observability, and cybersecurity, will lead NEOX’s North American operations. Nadeem has held leadership roles at major companies such as Cisco Systems, Brocade, Juniper Networks, Extreme Networks, LiveAction Software, cPacket Networks, and Mach 01, where he drove innovation and growth through products, services, and strategic alliances. His expertise in the network visibility and security domains, as well as his deep understanding of industry trends and customer needs, makes him a strong addition to NEOX.“I’m excited to take on this new challenge and I’m grateful for the trust NEOX has placed in me,” said Nadeem Zahid. “While NEOX is still building its presence in North America, the company already offers established and innovative products. My familiarity with the IT landscape, and the leadership challenges faced by CIOs and CISOs—particularly in areas like AI, Digital Transformation, Modernization, and Cybersecurity—positions me well to deliver immediate value to the North American enterprise community.”Dr. Erdal Ozkaya is a results-driven industry leader with over 25 years of experience in developing and executing comprehensive cybersecurity strategies. Recognized globally, including as a Top Technology Leader by IDC and CIO Online, Dr. Erdal is also the author of several award-winning cybersecurity books. A frequent expert speaker at renowned conferences like Black Hat, Hacker Halted, and Microsoft Ignite, Dr. Erdal shares valuable insights on emerging threats, risk management, and strategic security implementation.NEOX Networks’ new office is located at the TechMart Center, 5201 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, CA. The company has also launched a brand-new website: neoxnetworks.com

