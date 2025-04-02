Dr. Tyson Garfield Takes Distinguished Role on the Texas Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
We’re honored to welcome Dr. Tyson Garfield to TFEC. His healthcare expertise & passion for financial literacy will greatly strengthen our mission to empower Texans.”FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Tyson Garfield, DO – internal and geriatric medicine specialist and financial literacy advocate – has been named to fill a role on the prestigious Texas Financial Educators Council (TFEC) Advisory Board, the organization announced today.
— Vince Shorb, NFEC, CEO
Dr. Garfield’s background in healthcare, combined with his dedication to promoting financial wellness, recommended him strongly to fill the Advisory Board position. In addition to earning his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from University of North Texas Health Science Center and board certification in geriatric and internal medicine, currently Dr. Garfield is pursuing an MBA at the University of Texas at Dallas, which he expects to finish in August 2025. In his current position as Assistant Professor of Geriatric Medicine, he has expanded his efforts into the realm of financial health.
Dr. Garfield’s involvement in the financial wellness movement began when he came to realize the pressing need for financial capability among the medical students, residents, and fellows he was teaching. He began to form strategies for integrating financial education into medical training curricula, thus ensuring that healthcare professionals have the skills to manage their finances effectively and freeing them to focus on their medical careers. Taking a role on the TFEC Advisory Board offers him the opportunity to merge his passions for medicine and financial wellness, as he undertakes initiatives that will make a lasting positive impact on the lives of Texas individuals and families.
“I am committed to fostering a community where financial literacy is accessible to all,” Dr. Garfield comments when asked about his goals as a board member. “My background in healthcare, combined with my passion for financial literacy, positions me to contribute valuable insights and resources to the Advisory Board’s mission.”
“We are honored to welcome Dr. Tyson Garfield to the Texas Financial Educators Council Advisory Board. His unique blend of expertise in healthcare and commitment to financial literacy brings a valuable perspective to our mission. Dr. Garfield’s leadership in integrating financial education within medical training highlights the critical connection between financial wellness and overall well-being. We’re excited to collaborate with him as we work to expand access to high-quality financial education across Texas.”
Through collaboration with Dr. Tyson Garfield, the TFEC helps ensure that high-quality financial education and resources are made available to Texans from all regions and backgrounds. The organization anticipates a long-term and beneficial partnership with Dr. Garfield in the months and years ahead.
The Texas Financial Educators Council is a state-level branch of the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a social impact agenda. The NFEC empowers a global team of financial literacy advocates and champions with top-quality resources and training to spread the financial wellness message in communities worldwide.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.