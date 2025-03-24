Submit Release
Opinion | Patrick Henry: The lawyer who fought for liberty, not just a slogan

(Subscription required) Patrick Henry's demand of "Give me liberty, or give me death!" reflected his belief in local self-governance and the judiciary's role in protecting liberty from centralized power, a principle he championed throughout his legal and political life.

