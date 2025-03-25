Hive MLS earns five titles for “BEST MLS”

Kristi Snyder, 2025 President of Hive MLS Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS Hive MLS Wins 5 Best MLS honors

WILMINGTON, NC, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hive MLS, one of the nation’s fastest-growing Multiple Listing Services (MLS), has been recognized as a BEST MLS in five key categories by WAV Group's Customer Experience Index (CXI) 2025 Survey. This prestigious honor reflects Hive MLS's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology, superior data quality, and business-driven solutions for the 19,000+ agents, brokers, and appraisers it serves in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia.

The CXI survey is the largest industry study on agent and broker satisfaction, involving tens of thousands of real estate professionals nationwide. Hive MLS earned BEST MLS – Large MLS honors in these five categories:

BEST MLS – Overall

BEST MLS – Technology

BEST MLS – Data Quality

BEST MLS – Business Generation

BEST MLS – Responsiveness

"This recognition reinforces the value MLSs provide brokers and their agents," said Kristi Snyder, 2025 President of Hive MLS. "Delivering top-tier technology, unparalleled data accuracy, and tools that drive real business results for our members is at the core of our DNA. Being named a BEST MLS is a testament to the trust our brokers and agents place in us."

The WAV Group Customer Experience Index evaluates MLS organizations based on seven standardized Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Overall Satisfaction, Customer Service, Training, Technology, Data Quality, Responsiveness, and Business Generation. These KPIs help MLS leaders identify strengths, address challenges, and enhance service quality in meaningful ways.

“At Hive MLS, we are committed to evolving to best serve our members’ needs,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of Hive MLS. “Earning five BEST MLS top honors validates our mission to empower brokers and agents with the best tools, technology, and market insights. We work hard every day to ensure those we serve have every advantage needed in today’s real estate market.”

“Hive MLS is known for raising the bar in customer satisfaction,” said Marilyn Wilson, CEO and Founding Partner of WAV Group. “Their massive success in our CXI 2025 Survey underscores their dedication to innovation, responsiveness, and providing meaningful business opportunities for agents and brokers. Hive MLS demonstrates a deep commitment to helping its members succeed by achieving BEST MLS recognition across multiple KPIs.”

BEST MLS Methodology

The BEST MLS Badges are awarded based on local subscriber satisfaction ratings collected from CXI survey participants. Agents and brokers rate their MLS on a scale of 1 to 10 across seven KPIs. The national average is then calculated, and MLSs with a score at or above the benchmark earn BEST MLS recognition.

About Hive MLS

Hive MLS, formerly North Carolina Regional MLS, represents over 19,000 brokers and appraisers in the Southeast region, including operations in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia, serving 449 cities and towns. It aims to empower Realtor Associations and MLSs of all sizes by providing reliable and accurate data through a best-in-class toolset that includes innovative training. Hive MLS connects Realtors and appraisers with the resources they need to succeed in the real estate industry. Learn more at HiveMLS.com.

