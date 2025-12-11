RESO Board of Directors Announced for 2026 Announced

2026 RESO Board of Directors Announced

RESO announces its 2026 Board of Directors, filling 9 open seats and confirming new appointments to guide global real estate data standards in the year ahead.

Innovation is at the core of creating data standards, and we are thrilled by our tech community’s willingness to lead the organization forward with the MLS, association and brokerage industries.” — Rebecca Jensen, RESO Board Chair

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nine open seats on the Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO) 2026 Board of Directors have been filled after an election by RESO’s membership. Director appointments and the board’s Executive Committee have also been selected for the next year.

“The campaign for technology company seats was particularly competitive this year,” said Rebecca Jensen, RESO Board Chair and President/CEO of Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED). “Innovation is at the core of creating data standards, and we are thrilled by our tech community’s willingness to lead the organization forward with the MLS, association and brokerage industries.”

Election winners of the open board seats representing technology companies, developers, partners and consultants:

● Ethan Bailey, Senior Director, Software Engineering & Technology, Cotality

● Bob Evans, SVP, Industry Relations, Realtor.com/Move

● Eric Stegemann, CEO, Solid Earth

● Dan Troup, CEO, Broker Public Portal

Winners representing Multiple Listing Services (MLSs), REALTOR® associations, and other associations or groups:

● Katy Davenport, Director of Product Management, FMLS

● Shayne Fairley, COO, Stellar MLS

● Melissa King, COO, OneKey MLS

● Janine Sieja, SVP, Product Development, Realtors Property Resource® (RPR)

The following appointments were made by the board:

● Rebecca Jensen, CEO, MRED

● Richard Renton, CEO, Triad MLS (Continuation of Two-Year Treasurer Role)

● Michael Wurzer, President and CEO, FBS

● Joseph Szurgyi, CEO, MLS Grid

● Dan Ray, Director of Product Development, REcore

● Matt Hendricks, VP – Industry Affairs, Zillow (Board Advisor)

● Ross Buck, CEO, Omni MLS (Board Advisor)

The following board members will serve leadership positions on the Executive Committee through 2026:

● Chair: Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO, MRED

● Vice-Chair: John Breault, VP, MLS, State-Wide MLS

● Secretary: Melissa King, COO, OneKey MLS

● Treasurer: Richard Renton, CEO, Triad MLS

Closing out their terms this year are Matt Cohen, Principal, Advisory Services at Cotality, and Marty Reed, Chief Operations & Technology Officer at REcore.

The following RESO board members not mentioned above will continue to serve their terms in 2026:

● Rodney Gansho, Senior Director of Engagement, National Association of REALTORS®

● Dan Weisman, Director of Innovation Strategy, National Association of REALTORS®

● Michael Hayes, Executive Director, Industry Development, Homes.com

● Greg Moore, CTO, Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS) in Oregon

● Caitlin McCrory, VP, Industry Relations, Anywhere

● Joe Wilhelmy, VP, Business Technology, RE/MAX

“RESO’s board strength comes from it consisting of a varied cross-section of the real estate industry,” said Sam DeBord, CEO of RESO. “Self-interest takes a back seat to creating meaningful standards that work for all, and that is true leadership.”



