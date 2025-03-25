KBL Cosmetics Announces Beauty Trends Webinar (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Beauty Devices, Makeup Trends & More

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As beauty and technology continue to converge, the future of product design, application, and performance is being redefined. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar examining the latest beauty trends, emerging beauty devices, and innovation in packaging, textures, and makeup trends.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw The session will explore how brands are embracing at-home beauty tools and tech-powered solutions to deliver more personalized, results-driven experiences. From LED therapy and sculpting tools to refillable and hybrid packaging, innovation is shaping not just performance but how consumers interact with products. Attendees will also hear about the evolution of makeup trends, including the rise of multi-use products, wearable finishes, and formulas that enhance natural skin texture while aligning with design-forward, functional aesthetics.As beauty aesthetics continue to influence both product development and digital storytelling, the webinar will dive into how design and function can work together to drive emotional connection and brand loyalty. With technology opening new possibilities in color, application, and customization, this webinar offers a look at what’s next for the intersection of beauty, tech, and design.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.