House Resolution 52 Printer's Number 0498
PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Sponsors
HARKINS, DIAMOND, KHAN, GIRAL, FREEMAN, BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, CONKLIN, DONAHUE, SCHLOSSBERG, NEILSON, DEASY, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DOUGHERTY, WAXMAN
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of March 2025 as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania and recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Problem Gambling Awareness Month."
Memo Subject
Resolution Designating March 2025 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month
Generated 03/24/2025 07:10 PM
