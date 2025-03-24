Submit Release
House Resolution 52 Printer's Number 0498

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Sponsors

HARKINS, DIAMOND, KHAN, GIRAL, FREEMAN, BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, CONKLIN, DONAHUE, SCHLOSSBERG, NEILSON, DEASY, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, DOUGHERTY, WAXMAN

Short Title

A Resolution designating the month of March 2025 as "Problem Gambling Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania and recognizing the month of March 2025 as "National Problem Gambling Awareness Month."

Resolution Designating March 2025 as Problem Gambling Awareness Month

