House Bill 1291 Printer's Number 2880

PENNSYLVANIA, February 4 - Sponsors

FREEMAN, KUZMA, MADDEN, GIRAL, HILL-EVANS, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, NEILSON, KINKEAD, DAVIDSON, MALAGARI, BIZZARRO, GILLEN, MADSEN, BOROWSKI, VENKAT, PROBST, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, HANBIDGE, WAXMAN, HARKINS, SAMUELSON, SCOTT

Short Title

An Act amending Title 45 (Legal Notices) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in legal advertising, further providing for level of advertising rates, for effect of failure to advertise when required and for no unauthorized advertisements to be published and providing for publication in newspapers of general circulation; and making editorial changes.

Memo Subject

Updating the Newspaper Advertising Act

