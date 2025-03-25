KBL Cosmetics Announces Beauty Trends Webinar (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Clean Beauty, Organic Makeup, & More

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the beauty industry continues to evolve, brands are increasingly prioritizing transparency, sustainability, and skin health. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar exploring the latest skincare trends and innovations shaping the future of clean beauty, natural skincare, and organic makeup.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw This session will provide an inside look at how brands are responding to growing demand for eco-conscious ingredients, plant-based formulations, and packaging that supports environmental responsibility. Attendees will learn how natural skincare is moving beyond niche markets and becoming a central part of mainstream routines. The presentation will also touch on modern beauty treatments—from clinical-style solutions to soothing self-care rituals—and how they are evolving to reflect clean, functional innovation.The discussion will also highlight how the rise of organic makeup is influencing texture, color payoff, and skin compatibility, alongside the sustainability goals that are reshaping how products are developed and delivered. As skincare trends continue to prioritize longevity, minimalism, and skin barrier health, this webinar will help brands better understand where clean and organic beauty is heading next.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , will share her insights on how sustainability and product development go hand in hand. Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics, will join to discuss brand positioning, visual identity, and communicating trust through clean beauty.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

