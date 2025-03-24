Chasin A Dream Foundation’s Annual Gala Raises Over $550,000 for Local Children Battling Life-Threatening Illnesses

Chasin A Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) based in Jupiter, Florida Chasin A Dream Foundation Founder, Lori Griffith Chasin A Dream's "Warriors" at the gala - children facing life threatening illnesses and receiving resources from the foundation. Jill and Chris Gallagher, Tanya and Keith Lorigan, Michelle and Karl Ruppert

The Jupiter based foundation's annual gala was an unforgettable evening of generosity and impact, breaking a record with $550,000 raised.

92% of every dollar donated goes directly toward our families. Donations, sponsorships, and the show of support helps us provide vital resources and relief to children facing unimaginable challenges.” — Lori Griffith, Founder of Chasin A Dream Foundation

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chasin A Dream Foundation ’s annual gala was an unforgettable evening of generosity and impact, raising over $550,000 to support local children facing life-threatening illnesses.Held on March 13, 2025, at The Pelican Club in Jupiter, Florida, the golf-themed gala, Fairways Fore Good, highlighted Chasin A Dream’s signature Locals Helping Localsinitiative, creating an inspiring and meaningful night. A standout moment of the evening was the Warrior Runway, a cherished tradition at Chasin A Dream galas, where a dozen “Warriors” take the stage, receiving a well-deserved celebration in front of an audience moved by their strength and resilience. Chasin A Dream “Warriors” are children in the community with life threatening conditions, supported by Chasin A Dream’s mission. Samantha Kerrigan of WPEC Channel 12 was the event chair and the emcee for the evening. Other notable attendees include Tanya Lorigan and Keith Lorigan, Terra Brown, Barbara and Richard Halpern, Ashley Mock, Brian Pandiscio, Gene Sauers, Dr. Edward Davidson, Judy Borinstein, Brenda Diuro, and Missy Weldhorn.Key contributors to the event were Anna Flowers - Floral arrangements, Sand & Salt Salon - Hair and makeup for Warrior children, Garb - Clothing for warrior runway, Jupiter Golf Carts - Donated a golf cart to the live auction, Alexis Bleiler and Jaxel Media - Gala video, Jupiter Wedding Photo and Tracey Benson - Photography for event.The evening’s live auction, led by auctioneer Neil Saffer, opened with an emotionally charged moment as a painting created by warrior Deneilia B., who is bravely battling neuroblastoma, was auctioned for $10,000—with every dollar going directly to support her fight. Later, a Jack Nicklaus portrait by acclaimed sports artist Kyle Lucks , personally autographed by the golf legend himself, became one of the night’s most coveted items, helping to drive substantial contributions to the foundation’s mission."This event is about more than fundraising - it’s about giving these warrior children and their families the recognition, support, and community they deserve," said Lori Griffith, founder of Chasin A Dream in her emotional speech. "Over 92% of every dollar donated to Chasin A Dream goes directly toward our families, and your donations, sponsorship, and show of support tonight helps us provide vital resources and relief to children facing unimaginable challenges."To support Chasin A Dream Foundation, donations can be made through their website at chasinadream.org, and volunteers are always welcomed to join the mission.ABOUT CHASIN A DREAM FOUNDATIONChasin A Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing life-changing support to local children battling life-threatening illnesses and disabilities. Founded in 2017 in Jupiter, Florida by Lori Griffith, Chasin A Dream serves as a beacon of hope, offering financial assistance, resources, and support to children and families in need. Through its signature Locals Helping Localsinitiative, the foundation rallies the community to directly impact the lives of these warriors, ensuring they receive critical medical care, essential supplies, and moments of joy along their journey. With the support of donors, sponsors, and volunteers, Chasin A Dream continues to expand its reach, providing relief and hope to families across Palm Beach County and beyond. To learn more or get involved, visit chasinadream.org.

2025 - Fairways Fore Good Gala

