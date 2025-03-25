KBL Cosmetics Announces Beauty Trends Webinar (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Hair Trends, Makeup Looks, Tips & More

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With beauty evolving across categories, staying current with emerging hair trends and makeup looks is essential for brands aiming to connect with today’s consumers. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that unpacks the latest insights shaping the future of beauty—from application to innovation to design.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw The session will explore how makeup trends are shifting, with demand for multi-use products, skin-enhancing formulas, and expressive finishes influenced by culture and social media. Attendees will also learn how beauty tips shared by creators and professionals are directly shaping product performance expectations and fueling viral demand. Alongside color innovation, the webinar will highlight how hair trends are evolving—especially in areas like scalp care, curl-specific products, and style-enhancing treatments that blend wellness and beauty.The presentation will also examine the power of brand storytelling and beauty secrets—those behind-the-scenes decisions about formulation, texture, or packaging that turn a product into a must-have. With consumers expecting more meaningful and intuitive experiences, this session will provide the industry insight needed to stay ahead.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

