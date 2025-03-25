KBL Cosmetics Announces Beauty Trends Webinar (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Beauty Aesthetics, Natural Formulations & More

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With growing consumer interest in effective, minimalist routines and nature-inspired formulations, the beauty industry is redefining its approach to care and design. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that explores the latest shifts in beauty aesthetics, product development, and what’s next for skincare and treatments rooted in wellness.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw The session will cover how consumer expectations around beauty treatments have evolved—from high-impact, in-clinic results to gentle, at-home routines that support long-term skin health. Attendees will learn how the modern skincare routine is being shaped by demand for transparency, simplicity, and personalization. With an increased focus on natural skincare, the webinar will also look at ingredients, textures, and product formats that reflect a cleaner, more mindful approach to beauty.As brands embrace clean beauty not just in formulations but in storytelling and packaging, the conversation will also explore how aesthetic choices—from design to delivery systems—contribute to the full product experience. Attendees will walk away with a clearer picture of how modern beauty aesthetics are being used to reflect wellness, trust, and innovation in today’s skincare space.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

