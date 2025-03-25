Book.io Receives Second Round of Funding from Ingram Content Group

Ingram Content Group Chairman, John Ingram, CFO, Brian Dauphin, and CEO, Shawn Morin, connect with Book.io Founder and CEO, Joshua Stone, and VP of Marketing, Sheila Dohmann at the 2025 London Book Fair

The Reinvestment Advances Book.io’s Vision for a Web3-Driven Future

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Book.io, a leading Web3 blockchain-based marketplace for eBooks and audiobooks, announce that Ingram Content Group (“Ingram”), a global leader in book distribution and innovation, has reinvested in the company’s vision for a Web3-driven future. This marks Ingram’s second round of funding with Book.io, following its participation in the seed funding round in 2022 alongside notable investors like Mark Cuban.Book.io leverages blockchain technology to offer true ownership of digital content to consumers, providing full transparency in transactions, direct-to-consumer marketing access, and detailed consumption data to improve audience engagement. As industries across the media landscape race to understand the implications of Web3 and blockchain, Book.io’s platform provides a forward-thinking solution designed to empower creators and IP owners while advancing the publishing industry into the next generation of digital commerce. Book.io also recently launched Stuff.io, a Web3 platform for digital media in music and video content.Working with Ingram, Book.io is now expanding beyond eBooks and audiobooks to offer physical books through its online store. Customers will have the flexibility to choose their preferred format—digital or print—when purchasing books, enhancing accessibility and convenience.Book.io and Ingram also launched Mint+Print™, a groundbreaking feature enabling customers to order uniquely numbered printed books with bespoke cover art. This feature allows authors and publishers to create multiple cover designs for a single title, fostering engagement and incentivizing collectors.“We believe Book.io is at the forefront of developing the next generation of eBooks and audiobooks, leveraging Web3 tools and AI to introduce innovative marketing channels, advanced data insights, and new revenue opportunities,” added Shawn Morin, CEO of Ingram Content Group. “Ingram is excited to support Book.io as they continue to develop scalable AI-generated cover art and software solutions that will redefine how books are distributed and consumed,” said Morin.“A key challenge in the publishing industry has always been consumer data. Centralized retailers consider book buyers as their own customers rather than sharing purchasing and consumption data with authors and publishers,” said Joshua Stone, Book.io CEO. “Our technology changes that by connecting creators directly with their audience, unlocking new monetization strategies and fostering deeper relationships between readers and authors.”For years, the digital publishing industry has lacked significant technical innovation beyond basic digital licensing. Book.io introduces transparent, trackable resale models, programmable books, and supply-and-demand economics for digital books, mirroring principles seen in physical publishing and cryptocurrencies.With Ingram Content Group’s latest investment, Book.io looks to expand their catalog and community through integrated marketing strategies designed to implement mainstream audiences. Together with Stuff.io, the company is targeting to reach 1 million users within the next year.About Book.ioBook.io’s mission is to revolutionize the publishing industry by introducing transparent, Web3-based ownership models that empower consumers and creators alike. With over 30,000 customers, Book.io is the largest Web3 eBook and audiobook platform, featuring native mobile reading apps, over 500 book titles, 300,000 collectible units sold, and 250,000+ unique book cover designs. Over the past three years, Book.io, and now Stuff.io, have pioneered blockchain-based distribution for digital content, ensuring full ownership and DRM protection for rightful owners.About Ingram Content Group | www.ingramcontent.com The world is reading, and Ingram Content Group (“Ingram”) connects people with content in all forms. Providing comprehensive services for publishers, retailers, libraries, and educators, Ingram makes these services seamless and accessible through technology, innovation, and creativity. With an expansive global network of offices and facilities, Ingram’s services include digital and physical book distribution, print on demand, and other services for the publishing industry. Ingram Content Group is a part of Ingram Industries Inc. and includes Ingram Book Group LLC, Ingram Publisher Services LLC, Lightning Source LLC, Ingram Library Services LLC, Tennessee Book Company LLC, Ingram Content Group UK Ltd. and Ingram Content Group Australia Pty Ltd.

