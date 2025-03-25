KBL Cosmetics Announces Beauty Trends Webinar (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Influencer Insights, & More Beauty Secrets

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an industry shaped by shifting consumer values and digital influence, staying ahead of beauty trends means understanding both product innovation and cultural relevance. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that explores how trends in makeup, haircare, and influencer-led beauty are shaping the next wave of brand success.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw This session will examine how beauty influencers are redefining what it means to connect with audiences—from curating authentic makeup looks to sharing the beauty secrets behind their go-to routines. Attendees will gain insight into what’s trending across platforms, how social media shapes product demand, and why trust and transparency are more important than ever in today’s beauty landscape.The conversation will also spotlight how hair trends are evolving, with increased demand for scalp care, texture-specific solutions, and wellness-inspired rituals. Additionally, the webinar will highlight how brands are responding to visual culture through design, packaging, and product storytelling that reflects a new era of self-expression and inclusivity.Whether you're developing a new line or positioning your brand for digital growth, this session will provide key insights from across the industry to help guide your strategy forward.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.