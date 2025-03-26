KBL Cosmetics Announces Beauty Trends Webinar (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Beauty Devices, Tools, Organic Makeup & More

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the beauty industry moves toward smarter, more personalized experiences, the role of beauty devices, tools, and clean formulations is more influential than ever. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that explores the most impactful beauty trends shaping product development, packaging, and consumer engagement across skincare and color cosmetics.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw The session will cover how brands are integrating advanced beauty devices into at-home routines, from LED masks to microcurrent tools, to meet growing demand for results-driven solutions. The conversation will also spotlight the rise of high-performance beauty tools that enhance product application and improve user experience. Alongside these innovations, attendees will gain insights into the future of organic makeup, including emerging hybrid formulas and packaging designed for sustainability and personalization.This webinar will also explore how beauty influencers are shaping consumer expectations through product education, reviews, and visual storytelling—driving interest in multifunctional tools and clean, performance-based color lines. Through the lens of current and future beauty trends, the session will highlight how brands can respond to changing behaviors and stand out in a tech-savvy, values-driven market.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

