Kyle Lucks’ Original Jack Nicklaus Portrait Sells at Auction to Benefit Chasin A Dream Foundation

Acclaimed sports artist, Kyle Lucks, with auctioneer Neil Saffer during the Live Auction at Chasin A Dream's annual gala

The painting depicts Jack Nicklaus at the iconic 17th hole at Pebble Beach, and was signed by the golfer personally for the foundation's gala.

It is my pleasure to donate my art to Chasin A Dream Foundation, and it was truly an honor to have Jack Nicklaus autograph the painting” — Kyle Lucks

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- An original painting by sports artist Kyle Lucks , depicting golf legend Jack Nicklaus at the iconic 17th hole at Pebble Beach, recently sold at auction to benefit Chasin A Dream Foundation . The nonprofit is dedicated to supporting children battling life-threatening illnesses.The painting’s striking, high-energy composition captures the legacy of one of golf’s greatest icons, and it was personally autographed by Jack Nicklaus in his Juno Beach office ahead of the auction. Lucks, known for his ability to recreate iconic moments in sports, culture, and society with intricate detail, donated the piece specifically for the cause, adding another layer of significance to an already extraordinary work of art.The auction took place on March 13, 2025, at Chasin A Dream Foundation’s annual gala at The Pelican Club in Jupiter, Florida. Auctioneer Neil Saffer led the bidding, and the painting ultimately sold to an anonymous collector and donor, helping the event raise over $500,000 in total. The final sale directly supports the foundation’s mission of providing critical assistance to local children and families in need."It is my pleasure to donate my art to Chasin A Dream Foundation, and it was truly an honor to have Jack Nicklaus autograph the painting," said Kyle Lucks. "Knowing that this painting will not only celebrate Jack’s legacy but also help make a real difference for families in our community makes it incredibly special."Chasin A Dream Foundation is based in Jupiter, Florida and was founded in 2017 by Lori Griffith. The 501c3 non-profit is committed to providing financial and emotional support to families with children facing life-threatening illnesses.ABOUT KYLE LUCKSKyle Lucks is a renowned American portrait artist recognized for his vibrant, large-scale paintings of professional athletes, cultural icons, and historical figures. Lucks’ work is celebrated for capturing the raw emotion, energy, and precision of his subjects. His work is featured in private collections, sports stadiums, and corporate offices worldwide. Recent highlights include his selection as Artist in Residence for The Historical Society of Palm Beach County's Wish You Were Here grand exhibition, his painting A Swan in Palm Beach featured on the cover of the Palm Beach Chamber of Commerce’s 2024 Palm Beach Guide, and a series of twelve original paintings installed at Arizona State University’s golf training facility, which celebrates the success of ASU’s Men’s and Women’s golf team alumni. For more information, visit Kylelucks.com.ABOUT CHASIN A DREAM FOUNDATIONChasin A Dream Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing life-changing support to local children battling cancer, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, and other life-threatening illnesses and disabilities. Founded in 2017 in Jupiter, Florida by Lori Griffith, Chasin A Dream serves as a beacon of hope, offering financial assistance, resources, and support to children and families in need. Through its signature Locals Helping Localsinitiative, the foundation rallies the community to directly impact the lives of these warriors, ensuring they receive critical medical care, essential supplies, and moments of joy along their journey. With the support of donors, sponsors, and volunteers, Chasin A Dream continues to expand its reach, providing relief and hope to families across Palm Beach County and beyond. To learn more or get involved, visit chasinadream.org.

