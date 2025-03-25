Rootstock Software to Showcase AI-Driven ERP Innovations at ConQuest 2025

Rootstock Manufacturing ERP

ConQuest Gold Sponsor to Highlight AI in Manufacturing Through a Thought Leadership Panel and a Real-World Case Study on ERP and QMS Integration

In Manufacturing, AI is transforming regulatory processes, logistics, and operational resilience—yet our AI research shows that 54% of manufacturers have concerns about their ERP’s AI readiness.” — Raj Badarinath, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Rootstock Software

SAN RAMON, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rootstock Software, a recognized leader in the Manufacturing ERP space, is proud to be a Gold Sponsor at ConQuest 2025, hosted by ComplianceQuest. Taking place April 8-10, 2025, at the Hyatt Regency Clearwater Beach, FL, this premier event will bring together industry leaders to explore the latest innovations in AI, regulatory technology, and supply chain optimization.Rootstock often partners with ComplianceQuest to address the needs of companies in regulated industries, as ComplianceQuest offers a next-generation cloud solution platform for Product Lifecycle Management, Quality, Safety, and Supplier Relationship Management.“We are thrilled to sponsor ConQuest 2025 and engage with manufacturers on how AI is reshaping the industry,” said Raj Badarinath , Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Rootstock Software. “AI is transforming regulatory processes, logistics, and operational resilience—yet our latest AI research shows that 54% of manufacturers still have concerns about their ERP’s AI readiness. At Rootstock, we’re addressing this gap with AI capabilities that not only drive greater precision in decision-making but also help bridge the talent gap by using AI tools to capture institutional knowledge that can guide the next generation of workers.”Manufacturing professionals attending ConQuest 2025 can connect with Rootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) in the following ways:- ATTEND THE THOUGHT LEADERSHIP PANEL. Rootstock will be participating with other industry experts on the panel, “The Future of AI in Manufacturing,” on Thursday, April 10, 2025, from 11:50 am – 12:50 pm ET. This session will explore how AI is not just transforming regulatory oversight, quality control, and production—but reshaping the entire manufacturing landscape with an intelligent, connected platform. Panelists will share forward-thinking strategies on leveraging AI to unify data, improve operational resilience, and drive next-generation innovation. Gain exclusive insights into the evolving role of AI, along with a glimpse into future advancements.- DISCOVER A REAL-WORLD SUCCESS STORY. Join Scott Livingston, Manager of Quality Assurance at SPR Therapeutics ( https://www.sprpainrelief.com/ ), for the session, “Seamless Integration of QMS, ERP, and CRM: SPR Therapeutics’ Growth Strategy,” on Wednesday, April 9, from 3:25 – 4:25 pm ET. Learn how SPR Therapeutics scaled to a rapidly growing medical device manufacturer by using CRM, Rootstock ERP, and ComplianceQuest QMS on a single, connected platform. Scott will highlight how this unified approach has helped automate workflows, reduce data entry errors, improve inventory traceability, and support a fourfold increase in complaints processing—all while keeping quality records audit-ready and compliance on track.- DROP BY THE ROOTSTOCK BOOTH. Discover how Rootstock’s AI-powered ERP works seamlessly with ComplianceQuest to enhance business-wide efficiency—optimizing production, strengthening supplier networks, and simplifying regulatory compliance. Learn how AIRS™ (AI from Rootstock) and Rootstock ERP Agents can help forecast production bottlenecks, optimize inventory planning, and automate procurement. With predictive capabilities, manufacturers can foresee potential risks, dynamically adjust supply chains, and reduce waste—all with intelligent data flow across operations for greater agility in today’s fast-changing market.If you’re not attending ConQuest but want to meet Rootstock experts, be sure to check out the company’s other upcoming events at https://www.rootstock.com/erp-events/ or schedule a demo here: https://www.rootstock.com/erp-software-demo/ ABOUT ROOTSTOCKRootstock Software ( https://www.rootstock.com/ ) provides the leading ERP for product companies, empowering manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to turbocharge their operations. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock is a modern, future-proof ERP with a fresh user experience. Customers appreciate Rootstock’s focus on their success—providing AI-ready decisioning capabilities but with a human-first approach. IT teams value Rootstock’s platform as it minimizes the need to coordinate complex customizations and third-party integrations. All of this adds up to delighted customers. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to hear about its new customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.ABOUT COMPLIANCEQUESTComplianceQuest ( https://www.compliancequest.com/ ) leads the way in next-generation AI-powered Product, Quality, Supplier Management, and Safety management platforms, built on Salesforce. With a suite of solutions designed for businesses of all sizes, ComplianceQuest helps increase quality, safety, and efficiency from concept to customer success. Our data-driven platform integrates best in class processes to mitigate risks, protect employees, suppliers, and brand reputation, and to increase innovation, compliance, profit, and customer loyalty.

Transforming Business Operations with Rootstock

