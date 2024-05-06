MoveMe Partners with Baloise Luxembourg to Revolutionize the Welcome Experience for New Students in Luxembourg
EINPresswire.com/ -- MoveMe, an innovative startup born from the University of Luxembourg’s incubator, today announces a new partnership with Baloise Luxembourg, aiming to simplify the integration of future students in Luxembourg. Joining a prestigious array of partners such as POST and Spuerkeess, Baloise is committed to streamlining the administrative processes for newcomers through this free, personalized web platform.
MoveMe is more than just an application; it is a tailor-made solution designed to assist students both before and after their arrival in the Grand Duchy by centralizing all necessary administrative procedures according to their profile, nationality, and arrival date. This initiative is intended to provide a smooth, stress-free transition by reducing formalities to an intuitive and simplified user experience.
"Facing the challenges of administrative procedures for students, MoveMe acts as a breath of fresh air, offering time savings and peace of mind," said Christine Theodorovics, CEO of Baloise Luxembourg. "This vision aligns perfectly with that of Baloise, where we continually strive to simplify the lives of our policyholders and prospects. It was, therefore, natural for us to engage in this exciting project, proposing our insurance products and services."
With MoveMe, users benefit from a step-by-step guide to navigate through administrative procedures, reducing errors and enhancing efficiency for both the students and Luxembourgish administrations.
"This collaboration with Baloise, along with our exclusive partnerships, allows users to seamlessly organize their essential needs: banking, insurance, mobile services. We are thrilled to welcome Baloise to our journey, marking another step towards an exceptional integration experience in Luxembourg," explained Cesar Fernandez Oliva co-founder of MoveMe.
About MoveMe:
MoveMe is a fast-growing SaaS company specializing in the relocation tech space. Founded by Cesar Fernandez Oliva, Henry Fernandez Oliva, Gaspar Kocsis, Francesca Pezzoli, and Daniel Kaderjak, the company offers a web app that streamlines and digitizes the relocation process for students based on their specific requirements. MoveMe's mission is to simplify the complex administrative procedures associated with moving to a different country, providing an exceptional experience and value to its users. For more information, please visit www.moveme.lu.
