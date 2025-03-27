KBL Cosmetics Announces Beauty Trends Webinar (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Beauty Aesthetics, Clean Beauty, and More.

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As consumers continue to seek out beauty secrets, practical beauty tips, and products aligned with personal values, the beauty industry is responding with innovation across skincare, packaging, and design. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar sharing the latest insights into beauty aesthetics, brand strategies, and the future of clean beauty and natural skincare.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw This session will explore what today’s consumers are really looking for—from ingredient transparency to routines that reflect their lifestyle and values. Attendees will hear expert perspectives on the most relevant product features, packaging updates, and consumer behavior trends across skincare and body care. The presentation will also spotlight emerging innovations and how brands can translate beauty tips into accessible, results-driven solutions rooted in wellness and simplicity.With growing interest in natural skincare and the cultural shift toward authenticity and ease, the discussion will also highlight how modern beauty aesthetics are influencing product development. From calming textures to minimalist design, brands are rethinking how beauty can be both functional and expressive. This webinar offers a behind-the-scenes look at what’s shaping tomorrow’s best-selling products—and thebeauty secrets driving them.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.