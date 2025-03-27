KBL Cosmetics Announces Beauty Trends Webinar (April 29th at 10AM PDT) on Skincare, Makeup, Hair Innovation & Much More

Discover what’s next in beauty — April 29 at 10 AM PST. Scan to join!

AZUZA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The beauty industry is evolving rapidly as consumer preferences shift and new trends emerge across every category—from haircare to skincare to color cosmetics. On April 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM (PDT), KBL Cosmetics will host a free, live webinar that explores the latest beauty trends shaping the future of product development, packaging, and consumer engagement.RSVP here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw This session will take attendees through an in-depth look at the top skincare trends, including skin longevity, microbiome-safe formulations, and wellness-focused routines. It will also cover key makeup trends, such as hybrid textures, multi-use products, and the growing influence of packaging design on consumer behavior. Emerging hair trends will also be highlighted, with a focus on scalp health, tech-integrated haircare, and solutions personalized to age, texture, and environment.The presentation will spotlight up-and-coming brands and the role of the beauty influencer in shaping product success through storytelling, social proof, and aesthetic leadership. Attendees will also hear about products in development for 2026–2028, and how forward-thinking brands are preparing for shifts in demand, packaging expectations, and generational preferences.Whether you're launching a new product or rethinking your next campaign, this webinar will offer a comprehensive view of the trends driving the future of beauty.Featured Speakers: Helga Arminak, CEO of Arminak Solutions dba KBL Cosmetics , who brings over 25 years of experience in the beauty and packaging industry, will share her insights on innovation, sustainability, and the evolving relationship between skincare and packaging. She will be joined by Hannah Palese, Packaging Designer and Creative Director at KBL Cosmetics, and Ryan Huang, Director of Marketing at KBL Cosmetics.Secure your spot today: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VnL2q-ZMRVyyskO6ss2GRw

