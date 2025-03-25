RAEN WELCOMES COCO HO AS NEW BRAND AMBASSADOR

RAEN, the premium eyewear brand celebrated for its handcrafted designs and California spirit, is proud to welcome Coco Ho as its newest brand ambassador.

Pro surfer joins California-based eyewear brand ahead of Spring/Summer 2025 collection.

I’ve been a fan of Coco for years and have been looking forward to bringing her onto the RAEN team.” — Jesse Northcott, CEO of RAEN

OCEANSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- RAEN , the premium eyewear brand celebrated for its handcrafted designs and California spirit, is proud to welcome Coco Ho as its newest brand ambassador, launching as part of the Spring/Summer 2025 collection. Known for her effortless confidence and evolving style, Coco embodies the modern RAEN aesthetic—blending individuality, movement, and self-expression.Raised on the North Shore, Coco Ho has carved her own path, inspiring a new wave of women with her fearless energy and personal style. Whether chasing waves, traveling the world, or embracing wellness and self-care, Coco’s presence extends beyond surf, making her an exciting addition to the RAEN family.“This chapter is so much deeper than contests or results,” said Coco Ho. “It’s about enjoying the sport that gave me everything—and bringing that energy into every part of my life. RAEN fits right into that—it’s West Coast, it’s built on optimism, and it’s about feeling good in your own skin, on and off the beach.”“I’ve been a fan of Coco for years and have been looking forward to bringing her onto the RAEN team,” said Jesse Northcott, CEO. “Having crossed paths with her during my time at Volcom, I saw firsthand her work ethic, rise in the surf world, and the incredible person she is. Coco’s authenticity, energy, and deep connection to community align perfectly with everything RAEN stands for. Plus, her sense of fashion and drive just makes it feel so natural to have her on the team. We’re so excited to have her on board and can’t wait to see what we’ll build together.”“Coco brings something to the table that’s hard to define—but you feel it instantly. She brings a grounded energy, shaped by years in and around the water, and she connects with people in a way that feels real. We’re honored to have her in the mix.” – Jeremy Heit, Co-Founder“We’re beyond excited to collaborate with Coco, as she perfectly encapsulates RAEN’s ethos of innovative design and the independent spirit that lies at the heart of our brand. Coco’s unique style and authenticity resonate with our commitment to craftsmanship and individuality. This partnership is a seamless blend of our shared values and visions, manifesting in a partnership as original and expressive as our audience.” – Justin Heit, Co-FounderRAEN and Coco’s shared commitment to self-expression and creative freedom is what makes this collaboration special—and just the beginning.To explore our expanding range of premium eyewear, including the 2025 Sunglasses and the 2025 Optical Collections, visit https://raen.com ABOUT RAEN:RAEN is a premium eyewear brand rooted in California, dedicated to timeless craftsmanship and bold innovation. With every frame, RAEN seeks to inspire confidence, individuality, and a spirit of exploration, creating eyewear that elevates the everyday and resonates across lifestyles.Available at a curated selection of local and global retailers, RAEN’s designs reflect the diverse landscapes and creative energy of California. Crafted with meticulous attention to detail and the finest materials—layered acetates, sleek metals, and ultra-lightweight titanium—RAEN delivers frames that balance modern style with enduring quality.RAEN embodies a lifestyle of creativity, discovery, and effortless sophistication, offering eyewear for those who value exceptional design and craftsmanship.##

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.