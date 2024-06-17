OLUKAI x LINKSOUL UNVEIL PREMIUM SUMMER GOLF COLLECTION
Through this collaboration, we aim to capture the essence of what makes golf so special — the shared moments, the peaceful breaks, and the collective joy of the game”OCEANSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Experience the spirit of golf like never before with the OluKai x Linksoul Collaboration. This exclusive collection of footwear is designed to enhance the camaraderie, relaxation, and joy inherent in a day spent on the course. Perfect for golfers who appreciate both style and substance, this collaboration embodies the best of both brands’ philosophies, featuring the Wai‘alae Leather Golf Shoe, the Wai‘alae Canvas Slip-On, and Ulele Men’s Golf Sandals.
"Through this collaboration, we aim to capture the essence of what makes golf so special — the shared moments, the peaceful breaks, and the collective joy of the game," said John Ashworth, co-founder of Linksoul. "Working with OluKai has allowed us to merge our love for golf with a commitment to quality and comfort."
“OluKai and Linksoul go together like Summer and Golf. We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to partner with them on this summer solstice collection, celebrating the longest and best golf day of the year. We share a philosophy that golf is best walked, with friends new and old, our line celebrates this shared spirit of Aloha with classic and casual takes on footwear,” shares Melissa Ziegler, VP of Marketing at OluKai.
Collection Highlights:
– Wai‘alae Leather Golf Shoe: This stylish offering features waterproof leather and a palm-print embossed upper, combining fashion with function. The spikeless outsole is perfect for versatility, making it suitable for both competitive play and leisure activities. $150 USD
– Wai‘alae Canvas Slip-On: These slip-ons are ideal for easy transitions. The water-friendly canvas upper is adorned with a palm motif, echoing the natural beauty of SoCal and Hawaii. The shoe’s Drop-In Heel® and washable footbeds ensure comfort and convenience for all-day wear. $140 USD
– Ulele Men’s Golf Sandals: This sandal merges casual flair with functionality. It’s equipped with a golf-specific traction outsole and a non-slip footbed, making it perfect for light play or casual wear around the clubhouse. $100 USD
The OluKai x Linksoul Collaboration is available at select retailers and online at www.olukai.com and www.linksoul.com.
LAUNCH CELEBRATION
– Join us in Oceanside on June 24, 2024 for the launch of the OluKai x Linksoul Exclusive Collection with a lively celebration. Details here!
– Earlier in the day, Goat Hill Park will host the 108 Hole Hike—a challenging golf event supporting the North County Junior Golf Association and the Goat Hill Park Caddie Academy. Participants will walk and play 108 holes in a single day, raising funds for important community programs. To learn more, visit Goat Hill Park 108 Hole Hike.
For more updates on this collaboration, follow Linksoul on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.
About Linksoul:
Linksoul, headquartered in Oceanside, CA, was founded by John Ashworth and his artist-nephew Geoff Cunningham. The brand is deeply rooted in the timeless tradition of golf and driven by an unyielding commitment to innovation. Linksoul blends the sport's classic values with modern technologies, embodying a philosophy that captures golf's enduring spirit.
About OluKai:
Founded in 2005, OluKai believes that everyone, no matter where they are, can live Aloha. This mission comes to life through the thoughtful design elements and handcrafted details of their ocean-inspired products.
