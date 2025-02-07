ARTIST JODIE KING LAUNCHES FREE HONEST ART® CHALLENGE

Jodie King invites creatives of all levels to her FREE 5-day Honest Art® Challenge, running February 10-14, 2025.

Newly Trademarked Method Proven To Unlock Creativity – Now Open For Enrollment

It’s not just about painting—it’s about trusting yourself and embracing imperfection. When we create without fear, we create our most powerful work—on the canvas and in life.” — Jodie King

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Acclaimed artist and educator Jodie King invites creatives of all levels to her FREE 5-day Honest Art® Challenge , running February 10-14, 2025. Now officially a registered trademark, the Honest Art method continues King’s mission to help artists break free from self-doubt and create with fearless authenticity.The online challenge includes:Three coaching callsTwo Zoom live Q&A sessions for real-time feedbackHands-on creative exercises rooted in meditation, journaling, and self-expression“For years, this process has helped thousands overcome creative blocks,” says Jodie King. “Honest Art saved my life. It’s not just about painting—it’s about trusting yourself and embracing imperfection. When we create without fear, we create our most powerful work—on the canvas and in life.”The Honest Art Challenge is open for enrollment now through February 14.Join here: https://www.jodiekingart.com/challenge About Jodie King:Jodie King is an artist, educator, entrepreneur, and podcast host on a mission to help others tap into their inner power, freedom, and joy through art. With 20 years of experience and a playful, spiritual approach, she has connected with audiences worldwide through her high-demand online courses and national and international workshops.For years, King’s revolutionary approach to abstract art has helped thousands break free from creative blocks, perfectionism, and self-doubt. Her newly trademarked method Honest Art—rooted in meditation, journaling, and uninhibited self-expression—has proven to be a life-changing tool for both seasoned artists and those who’ve never picked up a paintbrush. Passionate about the healing power of creativity, King is also dedicated to educating and empowering artists to turn their passion into thriving businesses.

